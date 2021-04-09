Interventional Radiology Devices Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Abbott, B. Braun, Boston Scientific

“

The report titled Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Interventional Radiology Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Interventional Radiology Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Interventional Radiology Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Alvimedica, Amecath, Angiodynamics, Balton, Brosmed Medical, Biosensors, Biotronik, Cook, C. R. Bard, Endocor, Jotec, Koninklijke Philips, Meril Life Sciences, Merit Medical Systems, Microport Scientific, Orzone, Orbusneich, Rontis, Stryker, Terumo Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Diagnostic Procedures Device

Therapeutic Procedures Device



Market Segmentation by Application: Cardiology

Oncology

Orthopedic and Neurology

Gastroenterology and Urology



The Interventional Radiology Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Interventional Radiology Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Interventional Radiology Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Interventional Radiology Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Interventional Radiology Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Interventional Radiology Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Interventional Radiology Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Interventional Radiology Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Diagnostic Procedures Device

1.2.3 Therapeutic Procedures Device

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Cardiology

1.3.3 Oncology

1.3.4 Orthopedic and Neurology

1.3.5 Gastroenterology and Urology

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Interventional Radiology Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Interventional Radiology Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Interventional Radiology Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Interventional Radiology Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Interventional Radiology Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Interventional Radiology Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Interventional Radiology Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Interventional Radiology Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Interventional Radiology Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Interventional Radiology Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Interventional Radiology Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Interventional Radiology Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Interventional Radiology Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Interventional Radiology Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Interventional Radiology Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Interventional Radiology Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott

11.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

11.1.2 Abbott Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Abbott Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Abbott Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Abbott Recent Developments

11.2 B. Braun

11.2.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

11.2.2 B. Braun Overview

11.2.3 B. Braun Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 B. Braun Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 B. Braun Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 B. Braun Recent Developments

11.3 Boston Scientific

11.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

11.3.2 Boston Scientific Overview

11.3.3 Boston Scientific Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Boston Scientific Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Boston Scientific Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Boston Scientific Recent Developments

11.4 Cardinal Health

11.4.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cardinal Health Overview

11.4.3 Cardinal Health Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cardinal Health Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Cardinal Health Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

11.5 Medtronic

11.5.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.5.2 Medtronic Overview

11.5.3 Medtronic Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Medtronic Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Medtronic Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.6 Alvimedica

11.6.1 Alvimedica Corporation Information

11.6.2 Alvimedica Overview

11.6.3 Alvimedica Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Alvimedica Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Alvimedica Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Alvimedica Recent Developments

11.7 Amecath

11.7.1 Amecath Corporation Information

11.7.2 Amecath Overview

11.7.3 Amecath Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Amecath Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Amecath Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Amecath Recent Developments

11.8 Angiodynamics

11.8.1 Angiodynamics Corporation Information

11.8.2 Angiodynamics Overview

11.8.3 Angiodynamics Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Angiodynamics Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 Angiodynamics Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Angiodynamics Recent Developments

11.9 Balton

11.9.1 Balton Corporation Information

11.9.2 Balton Overview

11.9.3 Balton Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Balton Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 Balton Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Balton Recent Developments

11.10 Brosmed Medical

11.10.1 Brosmed Medical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Brosmed Medical Overview

11.10.3 Brosmed Medical Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Brosmed Medical Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 Brosmed Medical Interventional Radiology Devices SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Brosmed Medical Recent Developments

11.11 Biosensors

11.11.1 Biosensors Corporation Information

11.11.2 Biosensors Overview

11.11.3 Biosensors Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Biosensors Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.11.5 Biosensors Recent Developments

11.12 Biotronik

11.12.1 Biotronik Corporation Information

11.12.2 Biotronik Overview

11.12.3 Biotronik Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Biotronik Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.12.5 Biotronik Recent Developments

11.13 Cook

11.13.1 Cook Corporation Information

11.13.2 Cook Overview

11.13.3 Cook Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Cook Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.13.5 Cook Recent Developments

11.14 C. R. Bard

11.14.1 C. R. Bard Corporation Information

11.14.2 C. R. Bard Overview

11.14.3 C. R. Bard Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 C. R. Bard Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.14.5 C. R. Bard Recent Developments

11.15 Endocor

11.15.1 Endocor Corporation Information

11.15.2 Endocor Overview

11.15.3 Endocor Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Endocor Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.15.5 Endocor Recent Developments

11.16 Jotec

11.16.1 Jotec Corporation Information

11.16.2 Jotec Overview

11.16.3 Jotec Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Jotec Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.16.5 Jotec Recent Developments

11.17 Koninklijke Philips

11.17.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

11.17.2 Koninklijke Philips Overview

11.17.3 Koninklijke Philips Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Koninklijke Philips Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.17.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

11.18 Meril Life Sciences

11.18.1 Meril Life Sciences Corporation Information

11.18.2 Meril Life Sciences Overview

11.18.3 Meril Life Sciences Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Meril Life Sciences Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.18.5 Meril Life Sciences Recent Developments

11.19 Merit Medical Systems

11.19.1 Merit Medical Systems Corporation Information

11.19.2 Merit Medical Systems Overview

11.19.3 Merit Medical Systems Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Merit Medical Systems Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.19.5 Merit Medical Systems Recent Developments

11.20 Microport Scientific

11.20.1 Microport Scientific Corporation Information

11.20.2 Microport Scientific Overview

11.20.3 Microport Scientific Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Microport Scientific Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.20.5 Microport Scientific Recent Developments

11.21 Orzone

11.21.1 Orzone Corporation Information

11.21.2 Orzone Overview

11.21.3 Orzone Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Orzone Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.21.5 Orzone Recent Developments

11.22 Orbusneich

11.22.1 Orbusneich Corporation Information

11.22.2 Orbusneich Overview

11.22.3 Orbusneich Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Orbusneich Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.22.5 Orbusneich Recent Developments

11.23 Rontis

11.23.1 Rontis Corporation Information

11.23.2 Rontis Overview

11.23.3 Rontis Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Rontis Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.23.5 Rontis Recent Developments

11.24 Stryker

11.24.1 Stryker Corporation Information

11.24.2 Stryker Overview

11.24.3 Stryker Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Stryker Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.24.5 Stryker Recent Developments

11.25 Terumo Medical

11.25.1 Terumo Medical Corporation Information

11.25.2 Terumo Medical Overview

11.25.3 Terumo Medical Interventional Radiology Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Terumo Medical Interventional Radiology Devices Products and Services

11.25.5 Terumo Medical Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Interventional Radiology Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Interventional Radiology Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Interventional Radiology Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Interventional Radiology Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Interventional Radiology Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Interventional Radiology Devices Distributors

12.5 Interventional Radiology Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”