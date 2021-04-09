Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2021-2027 | Veolia, Suez, Xylem

“

The report titled Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Water Treatment Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Veolia, Suez, Xylem, DOW Water & Process Solutions, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, Aquatech, Ecolab, 3M, Pentair

Market Segmentation by Product: Disinfection

Filtration

Desalination

Testing

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Other



The Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Water Treatment Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Disinfection

1.2.3 Filtration

1.2.4 Desalination

1.2.5 Testing

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Pulp & Paper

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Food & Beverage

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Veolia

12.1.1 Veolia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Veolia Overview

12.1.3 Veolia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Veolia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 Veolia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Veolia Recent Developments

12.2 Suez

12.2.1 Suez Corporation Information

12.2.2 Suez Overview

12.2.3 Suez Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Suez Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Suez Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Suez Recent Developments

12.3 Xylem

12.3.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Xylem Overview

12.3.3 Xylem Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Xylem Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Xylem Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Xylem Recent Developments

12.4 DOW Water & Process Solutions

12.4.1 DOW Water & Process Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 DOW Water & Process Solutions Overview

12.4.3 DOW Water & Process Solutions Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DOW Water & Process Solutions Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 DOW Water & Process Solutions Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DOW Water & Process Solutions Recent Developments

12.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

12.5.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Corporation Information

12.5.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Overview

12.5.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Recent Developments

12.6 Evoqua Water Technologies

12.6.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evoqua Water Technologies Overview

12.6.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Developments

12.7 Aquatech

12.7.1 Aquatech Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aquatech Overview

12.7.3 Aquatech Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Aquatech Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Aquatech Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Aquatech Recent Developments

12.8 Ecolab

12.8.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ecolab Overview

12.8.3 Ecolab Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ecolab Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 Ecolab Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Ecolab Recent Developments

12.9 3M

12.9.1 3M Corporation Information

12.9.2 3M Overview

12.9.3 3M Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 3M Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 3M Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 3M Recent Developments

12.10 Pentair

12.10.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.10.2 Pentair Overview

12.10.3 Pentair Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Pentair Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 Pentair Industrial Water Treatment Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Pentair Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Distributors

13.5 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”