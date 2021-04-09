Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Cameron, Emerson, Flowserve

“

The report titled Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cameron, Emerson, Flowserve, Pentair, AVK, 4matic, A V Valves, Alfa Laval, Brooksbank, Cameroon, Camtech Valves, CIRCOR Energy, Crane, Crescent Valves, Curtiss-Wright, Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves, FMC, GE, Honeywell, IMI, ITT, KITZ, KSB, CVC Valves, Microfinish Valves, MIR VALVE, MRC Global

Market Segmentation by Product: Ball Valves

Plug Valves

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Butterfly Valves



Market Segmentation by Application: Upstream

Midstream

Downstream



The Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ball Valves

1.2.3 Plug Valves

1.2.4 Gate Valves

1.2.5 Globe Valves

1.2.6 Butterfly Valves

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Midstream

1.3.4 Downstream

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Industry Trends

2.4.2 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Drivers

2.4.3 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Challenges

2.4.4 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Restraints

3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales

3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cameron

12.1.1 Cameron Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cameron Overview

12.1.3 Cameron Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cameron Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.1.5 Cameron Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cameron Recent Developments

12.2 Emerson

12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Emerson Overview

12.2.3 Emerson Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Emerson Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.2.5 Emerson Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Emerson Recent Developments

12.3 Flowserve

12.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.3.2 Flowserve Overview

12.3.3 Flowserve Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Flowserve Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.3.5 Flowserve Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Flowserve Recent Developments

12.4 Pentair

12.4.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pentair Overview

12.4.3 Pentair Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Pentair Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.4.5 Pentair Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Pentair Recent Developments

12.5 AVK

12.5.1 AVK Corporation Information

12.5.2 AVK Overview

12.5.3 AVK Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AVK Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.5.5 AVK Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 AVK Recent Developments

12.6 4matic

12.6.1 4matic Corporation Information

12.6.2 4matic Overview

12.6.3 4matic Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 4matic Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.6.5 4matic Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 4matic Recent Developments

12.7 A V Valves

12.7.1 A V Valves Corporation Information

12.7.2 A V Valves Overview

12.7.3 A V Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 A V Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.7.5 A V Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 A V Valves Recent Developments

12.8 Alfa Laval

12.8.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alfa Laval Overview

12.8.3 Alfa Laval Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Alfa Laval Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.8.5 Alfa Laval Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Alfa Laval Recent Developments

12.9 Brooksbank

12.9.1 Brooksbank Corporation Information

12.9.2 Brooksbank Overview

12.9.3 Brooksbank Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Brooksbank Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.9.5 Brooksbank Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Brooksbank Recent Developments

12.10 Cameroon

12.10.1 Cameroon Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cameroon Overview

12.10.3 Cameroon Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Cameroon Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.10.5 Cameroon Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Cameroon Recent Developments

12.11 Camtech Valves

12.11.1 Camtech Valves Corporation Information

12.11.2 Camtech Valves Overview

12.11.3 Camtech Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Camtech Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.11.5 Camtech Valves Recent Developments

12.12 CIRCOR Energy

12.12.1 CIRCOR Energy Corporation Information

12.12.2 CIRCOR Energy Overview

12.12.3 CIRCOR Energy Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CIRCOR Energy Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.12.5 CIRCOR Energy Recent Developments

12.13 Crane

12.13.1 Crane Corporation Information

12.13.2 Crane Overview

12.13.3 Crane Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Crane Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.13.5 Crane Recent Developments

12.14 Crescent Valves

12.14.1 Crescent Valves Corporation Information

12.14.2 Crescent Valves Overview

12.14.3 Crescent Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Crescent Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.14.5 Crescent Valves Recent Developments

12.15 Curtiss-Wright

12.15.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Information

12.15.2 Curtiss-Wright Overview

12.15.3 Curtiss-Wright Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Curtiss-Wright Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.15.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Developments

12.16 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves

12.16.1 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Overview

12.16.3 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.16.5 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Recent Developments

12.17 FMC

12.17.1 FMC Corporation Information

12.17.2 FMC Overview

12.17.3 FMC Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 FMC Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.17.5 FMC Recent Developments

12.18 GE

12.18.1 GE Corporation Information

12.18.2 GE Overview

12.18.3 GE Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 GE Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.18.5 GE Recent Developments

12.19 Honeywell

12.19.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.19.2 Honeywell Overview

12.19.3 Honeywell Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Honeywell Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.19.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.20 IMI

12.20.1 IMI Corporation Information

12.20.2 IMI Overview

12.20.3 IMI Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 IMI Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.20.5 IMI Recent Developments

12.21 ITT

12.21.1 ITT Corporation Information

12.21.2 ITT Overview

12.21.3 ITT Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 ITT Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.21.5 ITT Recent Developments

12.22 KITZ

12.22.1 KITZ Corporation Information

12.22.2 KITZ Overview

12.22.3 KITZ Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 KITZ Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.22.5 KITZ Recent Developments

12.23 KSB

12.23.1 KSB Corporation Information

12.23.2 KSB Overview

12.23.3 KSB Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 KSB Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.23.5 KSB Recent Developments

12.24 CVC Valves

12.24.1 CVC Valves Corporation Information

12.24.2 CVC Valves Overview

12.24.3 CVC Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 CVC Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.24.5 CVC Valves Recent Developments

12.25 Microfinish Valves

12.25.1 Microfinish Valves Corporation Information

12.25.2 Microfinish Valves Overview

12.25.3 Microfinish Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Microfinish Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.25.5 Microfinish Valves Recent Developments

12.26 MIR VALVE

12.26.1 MIR VALVE Corporation Information

12.26.2 MIR VALVE Overview

12.26.3 MIR VALVE Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 MIR VALVE Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.26.5 MIR VALVE Recent Developments

12.27 MRC Global

12.27.1 MRC Global Corporation Information

12.27.2 MRC Global Overview

12.27.3 MRC Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 MRC Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.27.5 MRC Global Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Distributors

13.5 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”