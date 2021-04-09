Pyrogen Testing Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2029

Global Pyrogen Testing Market – Overview

Pyrogens are substances that lead to causing fever after administration of an injection. Rise in the body temperature and body ache are some of the prominent reactions that are caused because of injection of these harmful pyrogens in the human body. Pyrogen testing determines the presence of endotoxin substances. The test has become important for analysis of fever-inducing substances in parenteral drugs Monocyte activation test (MAT), LAL test and rabbit pyrogen test are various types of pyrogen tests. Limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) test is used to measure the concentration of endotoxins of gram-negative bacteria. Rabbit pyrogen test is an alternative assay for detection of endotoxin and involves injection of a small amount of batched test material into a rabbit’s blood stream

Global Pyrogen Testing Market – Notable Developments

Key players in the global pyrogen testing market are engaged in regulatory approvals, technologically advanced products, launch of new products, and acquisition & collaborative agreements with other companies. These strategies are likely to fuel the growth of the global pyrogen testing market. A few expansion strategies adopted by players operating in the global pyrogen testing market are:

In July 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Linkage Biosciences, making the company Thermo Fisher’s transplant diagnostics business. With this acquisition, Thermo Fisher Scientific provides services to more than 1,000 transplant centers in over 60 countries.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that helping to drive the overall development of the global pyrogen testing market. One of the key driving factor for the development of the global market is the promising level of products currently under the research pipeline and the recent product approvals from the regulatory authorities such as FDA. In addition to this, increase in the number of market players that are engaged in the development of promising technologies and different methods. This has enabled the launch of new products in coming years are also projected drive the overall development of the global market for pyrogen testing. Extensive research in and launch of new biologics is likely to speed up the growth of pyrogen testing market during the forecast period

Launch of new drugs, significant growth of pharmaceutical industry and increase in emphasis expenditure for new product development enables to determine the growth of pyrogen testing market in future.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market – Geographical Outlook

Based on the geographical segmentation, the global pyrogen testing market is segmented into five key regions. These regions are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global pyrogen testing is being dominated by the regional segment of North America. The growth of the regional market is mainly attributed by the growing availability of technologically advanced research and development platforms for the fast paced diagnosis tests. In addition to this increasing adoption new age technologies by the end user segments is expected to drive the development of the North America market.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly attributed to rapid economic development in emerging economies such as India and China in terms of expansion of the pharmaceutical industry.

