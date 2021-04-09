Instant Beverages Premix Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

Instant Beverage Premix Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $99,193 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the period 2016 – 2022.The instant coffee segment generated the highest revenue in the global instant beverage premix market. The Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.

Factors such as increase in obesity concerns and health awareness among youth are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the major health benefits offered by the instant beverage premixes are enhanced brain functionality, increased metabolism, and healthy hydration. The stringent regulations for approval of food & beverages products are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The instant milk segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, as instant milk has longer shelf life compared to regular liquid milk. It comprises high nutritional compositions including proteins, vitamins, potassium, and minerals. Instant powdered milk products are comparatively cheaper than fresh milk, which fuels the consumption of instant milk.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global instant beverage premix market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in awareness about nutritional advantage of instant beverage premix and increase in income levels in the region.

Key findings of the Instant Beverage Premix Market :

The instant beverage premix segment occupied the highest share in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value during the forecast period.

China is the leading consumer of instant beverage premix, accounting for approximately one-fifth share of the Asia-Pacific market, followed by India.

The instant milk segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% in the product type segment, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third share of the global instant beverage premix market in 2015.

The U.S. is the leading market for instant beverage premix in the North American region, registering a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

The prominent players profiled in this report include Ito En Ltd, The Republic of Tea Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., Monster Beverage Co., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Starbucks Corp., PepsiCo Inc., and Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

