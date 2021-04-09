Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2027 | Top Players – | Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF

“LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Research Report: Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu, ARDEX Group, Tamko, Henkel Polybit, Polyglass, IKO Industries, Imperbit Membrane, Fosroc, EDIL Roofing Products, SKSHU, General Membrane, ChovA, Vetroasfalto, Bauder, Protecto Wrap

Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Types: SBS Type

APP Type

Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Applications: Non-Residential

Residential

The Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 SBS Type

1.2.3 APP Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Non-Residential

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Soprema Group

12.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

12.2 Oriental Yuhong

12.2.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

12.2.2 Oriental Yuhong Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.2.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

12.3 GAF

12.3.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.3.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GAF Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GAF Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.3.5 GAF Recent Development

12.4 Sika

12.4.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sika Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sika Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.4.5 Sika Recent Development

12.5 Hongyuan Waterproof

12.5.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.5.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

12.6 TehnoNICOL

12.6.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

12.6.2 TehnoNICOL Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.6.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Development

12.7 CKS

12.7.1 CKS Corporation Information

12.7.2 CKS Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CKS Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CKS Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.7.5 CKS Recent Development

12.8 Yuanda Hongyu

12.8.1 Yuanda Hongyu Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yuanda Hongyu Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.8.5 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Development

12.9 ARDEX Group

12.9.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 ARDEX Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.9.5 ARDEX Group Recent Development

12.10 Tamko

12.10.1 Tamko Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tamko Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Tamko Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tamko Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

12.10.5 Tamko Recent Development

12.12 Polyglass

12.12.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

12.12.2 Polyglass Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Polyglass Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Polyglass Products Offered

12.12.5 Polyglass Recent Development

12.13 IKO Industries

12.13.1 IKO Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 IKO Industries Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 IKO Industries Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 IKO Industries Products Offered

12.13.5 IKO Industries Recent Development

12.14 Imperbit Membrane

12.14.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information

12.14.2 Imperbit Membrane Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Imperbit Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Imperbit Membrane Products Offered

12.14.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Development

12.15 Fosroc

12.15.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Fosroc Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fosroc Products Offered

12.15.5 Fosroc Recent Development

12.16 EDIL Roofing Products

12.16.1 EDIL Roofing Products Corporation Information

12.16.2 EDIL Roofing Products Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 EDIL Roofing Products Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 EDIL Roofing Products Products Offered

12.16.5 EDIL Roofing Products Recent Development

12.17 SKSHU

12.17.1 SKSHU Corporation Information

12.17.2 SKSHU Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 SKSHU Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 SKSHU Products Offered

12.17.5 SKSHU Recent Development

12.18 General Membrane

12.18.1 General Membrane Corporation Information

12.18.2 General Membrane Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 General Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 General Membrane Products Offered

12.18.5 General Membrane Recent Development

12.19 ChovA

12.19.1 ChovA Corporation Information

12.19.2 ChovA Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 ChovA Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ChovA Products Offered

12.19.5 ChovA Recent Development

12.20 Vetroasfalto

12.20.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information

12.20.2 Vetroasfalto Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Vetroasfalto Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Vetroasfalto Products Offered

12.20.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Development

12.21 Bauder

12.21.1 Bauder Corporation Information

12.21.2 Bauder Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Bauder Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Bauder Products Offered

12.21.5 Bauder Recent Development

12.22 Protecto Wrap

12.22.1 Protecto Wrap Corporation Information

12.22.2 Protecto Wrap Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Protecto Wrap Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Protecto Wrap Products Offered

12.22.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Industry Trends

13.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Drivers

13.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Challenges

13.4 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

