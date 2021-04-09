Mattresses Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2029

Global Mattresses Market: Overview

Houses, hospitals, and hotels are the places where mattresses are used on a large scale. Huge increase in worldwide population is the one of the key drivers pushing the global mattress market. The latest research report by TMR Research offers detailed analysis of the global mattresses market on the basis of type, size, distribution channel, component and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into memory foam, innerspring, hybrid, latex, water, and air. While traditional distribution channels of the mattresses market are specialty stores, independent retailers, and supermarkets, it holds promising growth opportunities due to rising trend of purchasing these products via online shopping platforms.

Global Mattresses Market: Growth Dynamics

Mattresses market finds huge potential for development in emerging economies due to substantial growth in disposable incomes of large population from countries such as China and India. This increased disposable income in these countries is encouraging them to engage in home decoration activities, thereby purchasing latest mattresses for their homes. Numerous recent researches have highlighted the need for adequate sleep. These researches have triggered awareness about the importance of the adequate sleep in order to achieve total health of an individual. This growing awareness has boosted the global demand for mattresses.

The global market for mattresses is fairly fragmented with the presence of local as well as global vendors. The list of important players includes:

Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik

Airsprung Group Plc.

Hilding Anders International AB

Casper Sleep Inc.

Recticel Group

King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Royal Auping BV

Global Mattresses Market: Notable Development

Numerous research and development activities by prominent vendors are opening promising opportunities for the growth of the global mattresses market. Major players in the global mattresses market are making strategic moves such as partnerships and collaborations to offer innovative products to their customers. The case in point is Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, which is one of the key players headquartered in the U.S. The firm recently announced that it is collaborating with SleepScore Labs. The main motive of this collaboration was to perform research on the effects of sleeping on iComfort by Serta® CF4000 mattress. The study was also aimed at finding out the ability of this mattress to support restful and comfortable sleep. This strategic move by the company is expected to open new avenues for growth.

Various key players in the global mattresses market are chasing the possibility of incorporating advanced technology to offer more comfort to end-users. For instance, Casper Sleep Inc. developed an app-linked light. This technology allows user to adjust the light in their bed rooms according to their needs and assists them to create an environment that allows for complete and healthy sleep. These strategic moves of using advanced technology by prominent players is expected to open the doors for promising growth of the global mattresses market during forecast period.

Global Mattresses Market: Regional Assessment

Presence of high population countries makes Asia Pacific one of the prominent regions in the global mattresses market. The growing demand for these products due to increasing population in the countries like China and India is expected to maintain prominence of the region in the forthcoming years. Major manufactures in the this market can shift their focus on South East Asian countries as around 50% of global population lives in this region. Unmet needs of people from this region will open lucrative opportunities for new entrants in the market in the upcoming period. Besides, the other regions contributing to the growth of the global mattresses market are North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

