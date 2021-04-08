Glucose Monitoring Devices Market [2021-2027] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Abbott, Roche, LifeScan

“

The report titled Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glucose Monitoring Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glucose Monitoring Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott, Roche, LifeScan, Bayer, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DexCom Inc., Medtronic, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Omron, ARKRAY, Nipro Dagnostics, Hainice Medical, Infopia, SENS. Inc., AgaMatrix Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Self-Monitoring Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers



The Glucose Monitoring Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glucose Monitoring Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glucose Monitoring Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glucose Monitoring Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Glucose Monitoring Devices Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Self-Monitoring Devices

1.2.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Diagnostic Centers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry Trends

2.4.2 Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Drivers

2.4.3 Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Challenges

2.4.4 Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Restraints

3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales

3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glucose Monitoring Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott

12.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

12.1.2 Abbott Overview

12.1.3 Abbott Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Abbott Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.1.5 Abbott Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Abbott Recent Developments

12.2 Roche

12.2.1 Roche Corporation Information

12.2.2 Roche Overview

12.2.3 Roche Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Roche Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.2.5 Roche Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Roche Recent Developments

12.3 LifeScan

12.3.1 LifeScan Corporation Information

12.3.2 LifeScan Overview

12.3.3 LifeScan Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LifeScan Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.3.5 LifeScan Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 LifeScan Recent Developments

12.4 Bayer

12.4.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bayer Overview

12.4.3 Bayer Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bayer Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.4.5 Bayer Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Bayer Recent Developments

12.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.5.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Overview

12.5.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.5.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG Recent Developments

12.6 DexCom Inc.

12.6.1 DexCom Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 DexCom Inc. Overview

12.6.3 DexCom Inc. Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DexCom Inc. Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.6.5 DexCom Inc. Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 DexCom Inc. Recent Developments

12.7 Medtronic

12.7.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Medtronic Overview

12.7.3 Medtronic Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Medtronic Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.7.5 Medtronic Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

12.8 Nova Biomedical Corporation

12.8.1 Nova Biomedical Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nova Biomedical Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Nova Biomedical Corporation Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nova Biomedical Corporation Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.8.5 Nova Biomedical Corporation Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Nova Biomedical Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Terumo Corporation

12.9.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Terumo Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Terumo Corporation Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Terumo Corporation Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.9.5 Terumo Corporation Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Terumo Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Johnson and Johnson

12.10.1 Johnson and Johnson Corporation Information

12.10.2 Johnson and Johnson Overview

12.10.3 Johnson and Johnson Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Johnson and Johnson Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.10.5 Johnson and Johnson Glucose Monitoring Devices SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Johnson and Johnson Recent Developments

12.11 Omron

12.11.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.11.2 Omron Overview

12.11.3 Omron Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Omron Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.11.5 Omron Recent Developments

12.12 ARKRAY

12.12.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information

12.12.2 ARKRAY Overview

12.12.3 ARKRAY Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ARKRAY Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.12.5 ARKRAY Recent Developments

12.13 Nipro Dagnostics

12.13.1 Nipro Dagnostics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nipro Dagnostics Overview

12.13.3 Nipro Dagnostics Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nipro Dagnostics Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.13.5 Nipro Dagnostics Recent Developments

12.14 Hainice Medical

12.14.1 Hainice Medical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hainice Medical Overview

12.14.3 Hainice Medical Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hainice Medical Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.14.5 Hainice Medical Recent Developments

12.15 Infopia

12.15.1 Infopia Corporation Information

12.15.2 Infopia Overview

12.15.3 Infopia Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Infopia Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.15.5 Infopia Recent Developments

12.16 SENS. Inc.

12.16.1 SENS. Inc. Corporation Information

12.16.2 SENS. Inc. Overview

12.16.3 SENS. Inc. Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SENS. Inc. Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.16.5 SENS. Inc. Recent Developments

12.17 AgaMatrix Inc.

12.17.1 AgaMatrix Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 AgaMatrix Inc. Overview

12.17.3 AgaMatrix Inc. Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 AgaMatrix Inc. Glucose Monitoring Devices Products and Services

12.17.5 AgaMatrix Inc. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glucose Monitoring Devices Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Glucose Monitoring Devices Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glucose Monitoring Devices Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glucose Monitoring Devices Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glucose Monitoring Devices Distributors

13.5 Glucose Monitoring Devices Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

