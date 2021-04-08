Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF

“LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Research Report: Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu, ARDEX Group, Tamko, Henkel Polybit, Polyglass, IKO Industries, Imperbit Membrane, Fosroc, EDIL Roofing Products, SKSHU, General Membrane, ChovA, Vetroasfalto, Bauder, Protecto Wrap

Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Types: SBS Type

APP Type

Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Applications: Non-Residential

Residential

The Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SBS Type

1.2.2 APP Type

1.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing by Application

4.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Non-Residential

4.1.2 Residential

4.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing by Country

5.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing by Country

6.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing by Country

8.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 Oriental Yuhong

10.2.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

10.2.2 Oriental Yuhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.2.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

10.3 GAF

10.3.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.3.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GAF Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GAF Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.3.5 GAF Recent Development

10.4 Sika

10.4.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sika Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sika Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.4.5 Sika Recent Development

10.5 Hongyuan Waterproof

10.5.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.5.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

10.6 TehnoNICOL

10.6.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

10.6.2 TehnoNICOL Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TehnoNICOL Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.6.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Development

10.7 CKS

10.7.1 CKS Corporation Information

10.7.2 CKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CKS Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CKS Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.7.5 CKS Recent Development

10.8 Yuanda Hongyu

10.8.1 Yuanda Hongyu Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yuanda Hongyu Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Yuanda Hongyu Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.8.5 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Development

10.9 ARDEX Group

10.9.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 ARDEX Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ARDEX Group Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.9.5 ARDEX Group Recent Development

10.10 Tamko

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tamko Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tamko Recent Development

10.11 Henkel Polybit

10.11.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

10.11.2 Henkel Polybit Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Henkel Polybit Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Henkel Polybit Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.11.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Development

10.12 Polyglass

10.12.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

10.12.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Polyglass Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Polyglass Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.12.5 Polyglass Recent Development

10.13 IKO Industries

10.13.1 IKO Industries Corporation Information

10.13.2 IKO Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 IKO Industries Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 IKO Industries Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.13.5 IKO Industries Recent Development

10.14 Imperbit Membrane

10.14.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information

10.14.2 Imperbit Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Imperbit Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Imperbit Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.14.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Development

10.15 Fosroc

10.15.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Fosroc Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Fosroc Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.15.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.16 EDIL Roofing Products

10.16.1 EDIL Roofing Products Corporation Information

10.16.2 EDIL Roofing Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 EDIL Roofing Products Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 EDIL Roofing Products Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.16.5 EDIL Roofing Products Recent Development

10.17 SKSHU

10.17.1 SKSHU Corporation Information

10.17.2 SKSHU Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 SKSHU Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 SKSHU Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.17.5 SKSHU Recent Development

10.18 General Membrane

10.18.1 General Membrane Corporation Information

10.18.2 General Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 General Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 General Membrane Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.18.5 General Membrane Recent Development

10.19 ChovA

10.19.1 ChovA Corporation Information

10.19.2 ChovA Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 ChovA Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 ChovA Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.19.5 ChovA Recent Development

10.20 Vetroasfalto

10.20.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information

10.20.2 Vetroasfalto Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Vetroasfalto Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Vetroasfalto Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.20.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Development

10.21 Bauder

10.21.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.21.2 Bauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Bauder Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Bauder Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.21.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.22 Protecto Wrap

10.22.1 Protecto Wrap Corporation Information

10.22.2 Protecto Wrap Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Protecto Wrap Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Protecto Wrap Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Products Offered

10.22.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Distributors

12.3 Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

