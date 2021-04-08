Women’s Sportswear Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | NIKE, Adidas, Under Armour

“

The report titled Global Women’s Sportswear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Women’s Sportswear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Women’s Sportswear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Women’s Sportswear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Women’s Sportswear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Women’s Sportswear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Women’s Sportswear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Women’s Sportswear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Women’s Sportswear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Women’s Sportswear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Women’s Sportswear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Women’s Sportswear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NIKE, Adidas, Under Armour, Lululemon Athletica, PUMA, Amer Sports, The Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch, V.F., Bebe Store, Columbia Sportswear, Trimark sportswear, Roots, Kappa, Canada Sportswear, Keylime Athletic Wear, FIG Clothing

Market Segmentation by Product: 100% Cotton

Cotton Blends

water-repellent Fabric

nylon

sweat-wicking Fabric

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Doing Sport

Training

Mountaineering

Other Outdoor’s Activities



The Women’s Sportswear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Women’s Sportswear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Women’s Sportswear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Women’s Sportswear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Women’s Sportswear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Women’s Sportswear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Women’s Sportswear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Women’s Sportswear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Size Growth Rate by Materials

1.2.2 100% Cotton

1.2.3 Cotton Blends

1.2.4 water-repellent Fabric

1.2.5 nylon

1.2.6 sweat-wicking Fabric

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Doing Sport

1.3.3 Training

1.3.4 Mountaineering

1.3.5 Other Outdoor’s Activities

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Women’s Sportswear Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Women’s Sportswear Industry Trends

2.5.1 Women’s Sportswear Market Trends

2.5.2 Women’s Sportswear Market Drivers

2.5.3 Women’s Sportswear Market Challenges

2.5.4 Women’s Sportswear Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Women’s Sportswear Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Women’s Sportswear Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Women’s Sportswear by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Women’s Sportswear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Women’s Sportswear as of 2020)

3.4 Global Women’s Sportswear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Women’s Sportswear Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Women’s Sportswear Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Women’s Sportswear Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Materials

4.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Historic Market Review by Materials (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Women’s Sportswear Price by Materials (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Materials (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Women’s Sportswear Price Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

5 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Women’s Sportswear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Women’s Sportswear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Women’s Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Women’s Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Materials (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Women’s Sportswear Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Women’s Sportswear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Women’s Sportswear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Women’s Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Women’s Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Materials (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Women’s Sportswear Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Women’s Sportswear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Women’s Sportswear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Materials (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Materials (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Materials (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Sales by Materials (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Materials (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 NIKE

11.1.1 NIKE Corporation Information

11.1.2 NIKE Overview

11.1.3 NIKE Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 NIKE Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.1.5 NIKE Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 NIKE Recent Developments

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adidas Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Adidas Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.2.5 Adidas Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Adidas Recent Developments

11.3 Under Armour

11.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.3.2 Under Armour Overview

11.3.3 Under Armour Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Under Armour Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.3.5 Under Armour Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Under Armour Recent Developments

11.4 Lululemon Athletica

11.4.1 Lululemon Athletica Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lululemon Athletica Overview

11.4.3 Lululemon Athletica Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Lululemon Athletica Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.4.5 Lululemon Athletica Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Lululemon Athletica Recent Developments

11.5 PUMA

11.5.1 PUMA Corporation Information

11.5.2 PUMA Overview

11.5.3 PUMA Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 PUMA Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.5.5 PUMA Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 PUMA Recent Developments

11.6 Amer Sports

11.6.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

11.6.2 Amer Sports Overview

11.6.3 Amer Sports Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Amer Sports Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.6.5 Amer Sports Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Amer Sports Recent Developments

11.7 The Gap

11.7.1 The Gap Corporation Information

11.7.2 The Gap Overview

11.7.3 The Gap Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 The Gap Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.7.5 The Gap Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 The Gap Recent Developments

11.8 Abercrombie & Fitch

11.8.1 Abercrombie & Fitch Corporation Information

11.8.2 Abercrombie & Fitch Overview

11.8.3 Abercrombie & Fitch Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Abercrombie & Fitch Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.8.5 Abercrombie & Fitch Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Abercrombie & Fitch Recent Developments

11.9 V.F.

11.9.1 V.F. Corporation Information

11.9.2 V.F. Overview

11.9.3 V.F. Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 V.F. Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.9.5 V.F. Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 V.F. Recent Developments

11.10 Bebe Store

11.10.1 Bebe Store Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bebe Store Overview

11.10.3 Bebe Store Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Bebe Store Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.10.5 Bebe Store Women’s Sportswear SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Bebe Store Recent Developments

11.11 Columbia Sportswear

11.11.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

11.11.2 Columbia Sportswear Overview

11.11.3 Columbia Sportswear Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Columbia Sportswear Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.11.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Developments

11.12 Trimark sportswear

11.12.1 Trimark sportswear Corporation Information

11.12.2 Trimark sportswear Overview

11.12.3 Trimark sportswear Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Trimark sportswear Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.12.5 Trimark sportswear Recent Developments

11.13 Roots

11.13.1 Roots Corporation Information

11.13.2 Roots Overview

11.13.3 Roots Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Roots Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.13.5 Roots Recent Developments

11.14 Kappa

11.14.1 Kappa Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kappa Overview

11.14.3 Kappa Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Kappa Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.14.5 Kappa Recent Developments

11.15 Canada Sportswear

11.15.1 Canada Sportswear Corporation Information

11.15.2 Canada Sportswear Overview

11.15.3 Canada Sportswear Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Canada Sportswear Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.15.5 Canada Sportswear Recent Developments

11.16 Keylime Athletic Wear

11.16.1 Keylime Athletic Wear Corporation Information

11.16.2 Keylime Athletic Wear Overview

11.16.3 Keylime Athletic Wear Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Keylime Athletic Wear Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.16.5 Keylime Athletic Wear Recent Developments

11.17 FIG Clothing

11.17.1 FIG Clothing Corporation Information

11.17.2 FIG Clothing Overview

11.17.3 FIG Clothing Women’s Sportswear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 FIG Clothing Women’s Sportswear Products and Services

11.17.5 FIG Clothing Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Women’s Sportswear Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Women’s Sportswear Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Women’s Sportswear Production Mode & Process

12.4 Women’s Sportswear Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Women’s Sportswear Sales Channels

12.4.2 Women’s Sportswear Distributors

12.5 Women’s Sportswear Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

