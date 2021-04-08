Pulp and Paper Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | International Paper, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Weyerhaeuser Corporation

“

The report titled Global Pulp and Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pulp and Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pulp and Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pulp and Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pulp and Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pulp and Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pulp and Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pulp and Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pulp and Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pulp and Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pulp and Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pulp and Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: International Paper, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Weyerhaeuser Corporation, Stora Enso, Clark Corp., UPM, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Oji Paper, Nippon Paper Industry, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sappi, Smurfit-Stone Container, Abitibi Bowater, NewPage, Mondi, Temple-Inland, Domtar, Cascades

Market Segmentation by Product: Pulp

Paper

Cardboard

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Consumer Products

Chemicals

Building and Construction

Other



The Pulp and Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pulp and Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pulp and Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pulp and Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pulp and Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pulp and Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pulp and Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pulp and Paper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Pulp and Paper Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pulp and Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pulp

1.2.3 Paper

1.2.4 Cardboard

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pulp and Paper Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Consumer Products

1.3.4 Chemicals

1.3.5 Building and Construction

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Pulp and Paper Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Pulp and Paper Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Pulp and Paper Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Pulp and Paper Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Pulp and Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Pulp and Paper Industry Trends

2.4.2 Pulp and Paper Market Drivers

2.4.3 Pulp and Paper Market Challenges

2.4.4 Pulp and Paper Market Restraints

3 Global Pulp and Paper Sales

3.1 Global Pulp and Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Pulp and Paper Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Pulp and Paper Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Pulp and Paper Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Pulp and Paper Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Pulp and Paper Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Pulp and Paper Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Pulp and Paper Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Pulp and Paper Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Pulp and Paper Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pulp and Paper Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Pulp and Paper Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pulp and Paper Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Pulp and Paper Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Pulp and Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Pulp and Paper Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Pulp and Paper Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pulp and Paper Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pulp and Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Pulp and Paper Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pulp and Paper Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pulp and Paper Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Pulp and Paper Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pulp and Paper Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Pulp and Paper Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Pulp and Paper Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Pulp and Paper Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Pulp and Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Pulp and Paper Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Pulp and Paper Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Pulp and Paper Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Pulp and Paper Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Pulp and Paper Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pulp and Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Pulp and Paper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Pulp and Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Pulp and Paper Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Pulp and Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Pulp and Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Pulp and Paper Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Pulp and Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Pulp and Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Pulp and Paper Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Pulp and Paper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Pulp and Paper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pulp and Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Pulp and Paper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Pulp and Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Pulp and Paper Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Pulp and Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Pulp and Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Pulp and Paper Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Pulp and Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Pulp and Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Pulp and Paper Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Pulp and Paper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Pulp and Paper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Pulp and Paper Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pulp and Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Pulp and Paper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Pulp and Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Pulp and Paper Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Pulp and Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Pulp and Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Pulp and Paper Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Pulp and Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Pulp and Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Pulp and Paper Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Pulp and Paper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Pulp and Paper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Pulp and Paper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 International Paper

12.1.1 International Paper Corporation Information

12.1.2 International Paper Overview

12.1.3 International Paper Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 International Paper Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.1.5 International Paper Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 International Paper Recent Developments

12.2 Georgia-Pacific Corp.

12.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corp. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Corp. Overview

12.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Corp. Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Corp. Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Corp. Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Georgia-Pacific Corp. Recent Developments

12.3 Weyerhaeuser Corporation

12.3.1 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.3.5 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Stora Enso

12.4.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

12.4.2 Stora Enso Overview

12.4.3 Stora Enso Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Stora Enso Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.4.5 Stora Enso Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Stora Enso Recent Developments

12.5 Clark Corp.

12.5.1 Clark Corp. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Clark Corp. Overview

12.5.3 Clark Corp. Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Clark Corp. Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.5.5 Clark Corp. Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Clark Corp. Recent Developments

12.6 UPM

12.6.1 UPM Corporation Information

12.6.2 UPM Overview

12.6.3 UPM Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 UPM Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.6.5 UPM Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 UPM Recent Developments

12.7 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

12.7.1 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Overview

12.7.3 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.7.5 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Recent Developments

12.8 Oji Paper

12.8.1 Oji Paper Corporation Information

12.8.2 Oji Paper Overview

12.8.3 Oji Paper Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Oji Paper Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.8.5 Oji Paper Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Oji Paper Recent Developments

12.9 Nippon Paper Industry

12.9.1 Nippon Paper Industry Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nippon Paper Industry Overview

12.9.3 Nippon Paper Industry Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nippon Paper Industry Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.9.5 Nippon Paper Industry Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Nippon Paper Industry Recent Developments

12.10 Procter & Gamble

12.10.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

12.10.2 Procter & Gamble Overview

12.10.3 Procter & Gamble Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Procter & Gamble Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.10.5 Procter & Gamble Pulp and Paper SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

12.11 SCA

12.11.1 SCA Corporation Information

12.11.2 SCA Overview

12.11.3 SCA Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SCA Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.11.5 SCA Recent Developments

12.12 Smurfit Kappa Group

12.12.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Overview

12.12.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.12.5 Smurfit Kappa Group Recent Developments

12.13 Sappi

12.13.1 Sappi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sappi Overview

12.13.3 Sappi Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sappi Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.13.5 Sappi Recent Developments

12.14 Smurfit-Stone Container

12.14.1 Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation Information

12.14.2 Smurfit-Stone Container Overview

12.14.3 Smurfit-Stone Container Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Smurfit-Stone Container Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.14.5 Smurfit-Stone Container Recent Developments

12.15 Abitibi Bowater

12.15.1 Abitibi Bowater Corporation Information

12.15.2 Abitibi Bowater Overview

12.15.3 Abitibi Bowater Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Abitibi Bowater Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.15.5 Abitibi Bowater Recent Developments

12.16 NewPage

12.16.1 NewPage Corporation Information

12.16.2 NewPage Overview

12.16.3 NewPage Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 NewPage Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.16.5 NewPage Recent Developments

12.17 Mondi

12.17.1 Mondi Corporation Information

12.17.2 Mondi Overview

12.17.3 Mondi Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Mondi Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.17.5 Mondi Recent Developments

12.18 Temple-Inland

12.18.1 Temple-Inland Corporation Information

12.18.2 Temple-Inland Overview

12.18.3 Temple-Inland Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Temple-Inland Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.18.5 Temple-Inland Recent Developments

12.19 Domtar

12.19.1 Domtar Corporation Information

12.19.2 Domtar Overview

12.19.3 Domtar Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Domtar Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.19.5 Domtar Recent Developments

12.20 Cascades

12.20.1 Cascades Corporation Information

12.20.2 Cascades Overview

12.20.3 Cascades Pulp and Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Cascades Pulp and Paper Products and Services

12.20.5 Cascades Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Pulp and Paper Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Pulp and Paper Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Pulp and Paper Production Mode & Process

13.4 Pulp and Paper Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Pulp and Paper Sales Channels

13.4.2 Pulp and Paper Distributors

13.5 Pulp and Paper Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

