IO-Link Market Growth Factor,2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 |Ifm Electronic, Bosch Rexforth, Rockwell Automation

Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global IO-Link Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the IO-Link market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global IO-Link market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global IO-Link market.

The research report on the global IO-Link market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, IO-Link market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The IO-Link research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global IO-Link market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in IO-Link market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global IO-Link market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

IO-Link Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global IO-Link market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global IO-Link market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

IO-Link Market Leading Players

Siemens, Ifm Electronic, Bosch Rexforth, Rockwell Automation, Baumer Group, Balluff, Murrelektronik, SICK, WAGO, Turck, Wenglor, Belden, Weidmüller, Pepperl+Fuchs, Omron, Beckhoff, Carlo Gavazzi, Datalogic, MESCO

IO-Link Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the IO-Link market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global IO-Link market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

IO-Link Segmentation by Product

IO-Link Master, IO-Link Sensor, Other, The segment of IO-link sensor holds a comparatively larger share in

IO-Link Segmentation by Application

Industrial Automation, Food & Beverage Industry, Control Cabinets, Other, The industrial automation holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 69% of the market share.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global IO-Link market?

How will the global IO-Link market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global IO-Link market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global IO-Link market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global IO-Link market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of IO-Link

1.1 IO-Link Market Overview

1.1.1 IO-Link Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IO-Link Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IO-Link Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IO-Link Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IO-Link Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions IO-Link Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IO-Link Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IO-Link Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China IO-Link Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America IO-Link Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa IO-Link Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): IO-Link Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the IO-Link Industry

1.7.1.1 IO-Link Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and IO-Link Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for IO-Link Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 IO-Link Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IO-Link Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IO-Link Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IO-Link Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 IO-Link Master

2.5 IO-Link Sensor

2.6 Other 3 IO-Link Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global IO-Link Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IO-Link Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IO-Link Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Industrial Automation

3.5 Food & Beverage Industry

3.6 Control Cabinets

3.7 Other 4 Global IO-Link Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IO-Link Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IO-Link as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IO-Link Market

4.4 Global Top Players IO-Link Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IO-Link Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IO-Link Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Siemens

5.1.1 Siemens Profile

5.1.2 Siemens Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.2 Ifm Electronic

5.2.1 Ifm Electronic Profile

5.2.2 Ifm Electronic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Ifm Electronic Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Ifm Electronic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Ifm Electronic Recent Developments

5.3 Bosch Rexforth

5.5.1 Bosch Rexforth Profile

5.3.2 Bosch Rexforth Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Bosch Rexforth Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Bosch Rexforth Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

5.4 Rockwell Automation

5.4.1 Rockwell Automation Profile

5.4.2 Rockwell Automation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Rockwell Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

5.5 Baumer Group

5.5.1 Baumer Group Profile

5.5.2 Baumer Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Baumer Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Baumer Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Baumer Group Recent Developments

5.6 Balluff

5.6.1 Balluff Profile

5.6.2 Balluff Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Balluff Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Balluff Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Balluff Recent Developments

5.7 Murrelektronik

5.7.1 Murrelektronik Profile

5.7.2 Murrelektronik Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Murrelektronik Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Murrelektronik Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Murrelektronik Recent Developments

5.8 SICK

5.8.1 SICK Profile

5.8.2 SICK Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 SICK Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 SICK Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 SICK Recent Developments

5.9 WAGO

5.9.1 WAGO Profile

5.9.2 WAGO Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 WAGO Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 WAGO Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 WAGO Recent Developments

5.10 Turck

5.10.1 Turck Profile

5.10.2 Turck Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Turck Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Turck Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Turck Recent Developments

5.11 Wenglor

5.11.1 Wenglor Profile

5.11.2 Wenglor Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Wenglor Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Wenglor Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Wenglor Recent Developments

5.12 Belden

5.12.1 Belden Profile

5.12.2 Belden Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Belden Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Belden Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Belden Recent Developments

5.13 Weidmüller

5.13.1 Weidmüller Profile

5.13.2 Weidmüller Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Weidmüller Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Weidmüller Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Weidmüller Recent Developments

5.14 Pepperl+Fuchs

5.14.1 Pepperl+Fuchs Profile

5.14.2 Pepperl+Fuchs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Pepperl+Fuchs Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Pepperl+Fuchs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Pepperl+Fuchs Recent Developments

5.15 Omron

5.15.1 Omron Profile

5.15.2 Omron Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Omron Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Omron Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Omron Recent Developments

5.16 Beckhoff

5.16.1 Beckhoff Profile

5.16.2 Beckhoff Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Beckhoff Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Beckhoff Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Beckhoff Recent Developments

5.17 Carlo Gavazzi

5.17.1 Carlo Gavazzi Profile

5.17.2 Carlo Gavazzi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Carlo Gavazzi Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Carlo Gavazzi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Carlo Gavazzi Recent Developments

5.18 Datalogic

5.18.1 Datalogic Profile

5.18.2 Datalogic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Datalogic Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Datalogic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Datalogic Recent Developments

5.19 MESCO

5.19.1 MESCO Profile

5.19.2 MESCO Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 MESCO Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 MESCO Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 MESCO Recent Developments 6 North America IO-Link by Players and by Application

6.1 North America IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America IO-Link Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe IO-Link by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe IO-Link Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China IO-Link by Players and by Application

8.1 China IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China IO-Link Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific IO-Link Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America IO-Link by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America IO-Link Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa IO-Link by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa IO-Link Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa IO-Link Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 IO-Link Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

