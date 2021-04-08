Rolling Doors Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Overhead Door, Hormann Group, Wayne Dalto

“

The report titled Global Rolling Doors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rolling Doors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rolling Doors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rolling Doors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rolling Doors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rolling Doors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rolling Doors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rolling Doors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rolling Doors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rolling Doors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rolling Doors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rolling Doors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Overhead Door, Hormann Group, Wayne Dalto, Raynor, Amarr, Clopay, C.H.I., Cornellcookson, Novoferm, Rytec, Garaga Inc., Haas, Midland, Arm-R-Lite, Shenyang Baotong Door

Market Segmentation by Product: Service Doors

Counter Doors

Fire Doors

Security Grilles

Security Shutters

Roll Up Sheet Doors



Market Segmentation by Application: Garage

Warehouse

Airport

Others



The Rolling Doors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rolling Doors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rolling Doors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rolling Doors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rolling Doors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rolling Doors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rolling Doors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rolling Doors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Rolling Doors Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rolling Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Service Doors

1.2.3 Counter Doors

1.2.4 Fire Doors

1.2.5 Security Grilles

1.2.6 Security Shutters

1.2.7 Roll Up Sheet Doors

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rolling Doors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Garage

1.3.3 Warehouse

1.3.4 Airport

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Rolling Doors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Rolling Doors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Rolling Doors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rolling Doors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Rolling Doors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Rolling Doors Industry Trends

2.4.2 Rolling Doors Market Drivers

2.4.3 Rolling Doors Market Challenges

2.4.4 Rolling Doors Market Restraints

3 Global Rolling Doors Sales

3.1 Global Rolling Doors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Rolling Doors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Rolling Doors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Rolling Doors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Rolling Doors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Rolling Doors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Rolling Doors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Rolling Doors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Rolling Doors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Rolling Doors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Rolling Doors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Rolling Doors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Rolling Doors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rolling Doors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Rolling Doors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Rolling Doors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Rolling Doors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rolling Doors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Rolling Doors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Rolling Doors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Rolling Doors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Rolling Doors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Rolling Doors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rolling Doors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rolling Doors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rolling Doors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Rolling Doors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rolling Doors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rolling Doors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Rolling Doors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Rolling Doors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rolling Doors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Rolling Doors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Rolling Doors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Rolling Doors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Rolling Doors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Rolling Doors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Rolling Doors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Rolling Doors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Rolling Doors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Rolling Doors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Rolling Doors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Rolling Doors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rolling Doors Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Rolling Doors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Rolling Doors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Rolling Doors Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Rolling Doors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Rolling Doors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Rolling Doors Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Rolling Doors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Rolling Doors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Rolling Doors Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Rolling Doors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Rolling Doors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Rolling Doors Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Rolling Doors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Rolling Doors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Rolling Doors Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Rolling Doors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Rolling Doors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Rolling Doors Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Rolling Doors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Rolling Doors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Rolling Doors Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Rolling Doors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Rolling Doors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Doors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rolling Doors Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Rolling Doors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Rolling Doors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Rolling Doors Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Rolling Doors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Rolling Doors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Rolling Doors Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Rolling Doors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Rolling Doors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Rolling Doors Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Rolling Doors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Rolling Doors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Doors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overhead Door

12.1.1 Overhead Door Corporation Information

12.1.2 Overhead Door Overview

12.1.3 Overhead Door Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Overhead Door Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.1.5 Overhead Door Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Overhead Door Recent Developments

12.2 Hormann Group

12.2.1 Hormann Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hormann Group Overview

12.2.3 Hormann Group Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hormann Group Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.2.5 Hormann Group Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Hormann Group Recent Developments

12.3 Wayne Dalto

12.3.1 Wayne Dalto Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wayne Dalto Overview

12.3.3 Wayne Dalto Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Wayne Dalto Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.3.5 Wayne Dalto Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Wayne Dalto Recent Developments

12.4 Raynor

12.4.1 Raynor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Raynor Overview

12.4.3 Raynor Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Raynor Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.4.5 Raynor Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Raynor Recent Developments

12.5 Amarr

12.5.1 Amarr Corporation Information

12.5.2 Amarr Overview

12.5.3 Amarr Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Amarr Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.5.5 Amarr Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Amarr Recent Developments

12.6 Clopay

12.6.1 Clopay Corporation Information

12.6.2 Clopay Overview

12.6.3 Clopay Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Clopay Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.6.5 Clopay Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Clopay Recent Developments

12.7 C.H.I.

12.7.1 C.H.I. Corporation Information

12.7.2 C.H.I. Overview

12.7.3 C.H.I. Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 C.H.I. Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.7.5 C.H.I. Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 C.H.I. Recent Developments

12.8 Cornellcookson

12.8.1 Cornellcookson Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cornellcookson Overview

12.8.3 Cornellcookson Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cornellcookson Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.8.5 Cornellcookson Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Cornellcookson Recent Developments

12.9 Novoferm

12.9.1 Novoferm Corporation Information

12.9.2 Novoferm Overview

12.9.3 Novoferm Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Novoferm Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.9.5 Novoferm Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Novoferm Recent Developments

12.10 Rytec

12.10.1 Rytec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Rytec Overview

12.10.3 Rytec Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Rytec Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.10.5 Rytec Rolling Doors SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Rytec Recent Developments

12.11 Garaga Inc.

12.11.1 Garaga Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Garaga Inc. Overview

12.11.3 Garaga Inc. Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Garaga Inc. Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.11.5 Garaga Inc. Recent Developments

12.12 Haas

12.12.1 Haas Corporation Information

12.12.2 Haas Overview

12.12.3 Haas Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Haas Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.12.5 Haas Recent Developments

12.13 Midland

12.13.1 Midland Corporation Information

12.13.2 Midland Overview

12.13.3 Midland Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Midland Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.13.5 Midland Recent Developments

12.14 Arm-R-Lite

12.14.1 Arm-R-Lite Corporation Information

12.14.2 Arm-R-Lite Overview

12.14.3 Arm-R-Lite Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Arm-R-Lite Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.14.5 Arm-R-Lite Recent Developments

12.15 Shenyang Baotong Door

12.15.1 Shenyang Baotong Door Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenyang Baotong Door Overview

12.15.3 Shenyang Baotong Door Rolling Doors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shenyang Baotong Door Rolling Doors Products and Services

12.15.5 Shenyang Baotong Door Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Rolling Doors Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Rolling Doors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Rolling Doors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Rolling Doors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Rolling Doors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Rolling Doors Distributors

13.5 Rolling Doors Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”