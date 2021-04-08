Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | AkzoNobel, Sika Mortars, PPG

“

The report titled Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Asphalt Waterproof Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asphalt Waterproof Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, Sika Mortars, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, GRUPO PUMA, Koster, BASF, Weber Building Solutions, Davco, Henkel, BADESE, Oriental Yuhong, Huarun, Mapei

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Asphalt Waterproof Coating

Dry Asphalt Waterproof Coating



Market Segmentation by Application: Road Construction

Building Construction

House Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Others



The Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Asphalt Waterproof Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Asphalt Waterproof Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Asphalt Waterproof Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid Asphalt Waterproof Coating

1.2.3 Dry Asphalt Waterproof Coating

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Road Construction

1.3.3 Building Construction

1.3.4 House Construction

1.3.5 Bridge and Tunnel Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Industry Trends

2.4.2 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Drivers

2.4.3 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Challenges

2.4.4 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Restraints

3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales

3.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Asphalt Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Asphalt Waterproof Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.2 Sika Mortars

12.2.1 Sika Mortars Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sika Mortars Overview

12.2.3 Sika Mortars Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sika Mortars Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.2.5 Sika Mortars Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Sika Mortars Recent Developments

12.3 PPG

12.3.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Overview

12.3.3 PPG Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PPG Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.3.5 PPG Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 PPG Recent Developments

12.4 Sherwin-Williams

12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.5 GRUPO PUMA

12.5.1 GRUPO PUMA Corporation Information

12.5.2 GRUPO PUMA Overview

12.5.3 GRUPO PUMA Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GRUPO PUMA Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.5.5 GRUPO PUMA Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 GRUPO PUMA Recent Developments

12.6 Koster

12.6.1 Koster Corporation Information

12.6.2 Koster Overview

12.6.3 Koster Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Koster Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.6.5 Koster Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Koster Recent Developments

12.7 BASF

12.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.7.2 BASF Overview

12.7.3 BASF Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BASF Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.7.5 BASF Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.8 Weber Building Solutions

12.8.1 Weber Building Solutions Corporation Information

12.8.2 Weber Building Solutions Overview

12.8.3 Weber Building Solutions Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Weber Building Solutions Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.8.5 Weber Building Solutions Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Weber Building Solutions Recent Developments

12.9 Davco

12.9.1 Davco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Davco Overview

12.9.3 Davco Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Davco Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.9.5 Davco Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Davco Recent Developments

12.10 Henkel

12.10.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Henkel Overview

12.10.3 Henkel Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Henkel Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.10.5 Henkel Asphalt Waterproof Coating SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.11 BADESE

12.11.1 BADESE Corporation Information

12.11.2 BADESE Overview

12.11.3 BADESE Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BADESE Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.11.5 BADESE Recent Developments

12.12 Oriental Yuhong

12.12.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

12.12.2 Oriental Yuhong Overview

12.12.3 Oriental Yuhong Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Oriental Yuhong Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.12.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments

12.13 Huarun

12.13.1 Huarun Corporation Information

12.13.2 Huarun Overview

12.13.3 Huarun Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Huarun Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.13.5 Huarun Recent Developments

12.14 Mapei

12.14.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mapei Overview

12.14.3 Mapei Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Mapei Asphalt Waterproof Coating Products and Services

12.14.5 Mapei Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Production Mode & Process

13.4 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Sales Channels

13.4.2 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Distributors

13.5 Asphalt Waterproof Coating Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

