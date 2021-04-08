Building Expansion Joints Market Projected to be Resilient During 2029

Building Expansion Joints Market: Introduction

Building Expansion Joints are used in building construction as a mid-structure separation to mitigate the stress on building materials. They isolate the sections of the building by acting as an assembly designed to hold parts together while safely absorbing the expansion and contraction induced due to temperature, seismic activity, or other vibrations.

They are used as joints in foundations, ceilings, decks, walls and floors. The assembly creates an obstructed separation between two sections of the same materials. In concrete and concrete block construction, the term is replaced by control joints. Building Expansion Joints are required when the plan dimensions of a building are relatively large. They serve as periodic breaks in the structure of a building.

Building Expansion Joints Market: Market Dynamics

The rising urbanization and the developments in the construction industry has been a key growth factor for the Building Expansion Joints market. The rising number of construction activities has also fuelled this growth. The concern towards building safety has mandated the need for Building Expansion Joints. Significant developments in past few years enhancing the production of temperature-proof and seismic-proof expansion joint geometries, has led to its increasing applications in residential and commercial buildings. These factors have positively impacted the Building Expansion Joints market and contributed to its growth.

The challenges adhering to improper and unplanned installation have caused severe impact on building construction and led to failure of the structure. These challenges are decelerating the growth of the Building Expansion Joints market. The improper selection of material and faulty design practices without considering temperature effects and building life, have prone to building accidents. These issues in Building Expansion Joints, are also critical key factors restraining the growth of the market.

The development in construction activities such as rising commercial complexes provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The expanding smart cities in developed and developing countries indicate the measure of market demands that will likely influence the market in future. The shift towards infrastructure development has led to more investments in construction industry and it is anticipated to provide latitudes in the overall Building Expansion Joint market.

COVID-19 Impact:

Amid COVID-19, the construction industry was impacted negatively. It faced numerous challenges such as unavailability of resources and project delays that led to cancellations and project terminations, incurring heavy losses on contractors. The rising material costs and labor furlough added to the existing issues faced by the industry. These factors created negative consequences for the Building Expansion Joints market. However, the industry is adapting to this new normal and they have created different strategies for scheduling, resource availability and logistics that will likely improve the market scenario. The response capabilities of such industries will determine the penetration of Building Expansion Joints in the industry and lead to more returns in future.

Building Expansion Joints Market: Segmentation

On Basis of Material Type:

Metal

Composites

Asphalt

Elastomer

On Basis of Joint Location:

Interior Construction

Exterior Construction

On Basis of Building Type:

Residential

Commercial

Building Expansion Joints Market: Regional Outlook

The Building Expansion Joints market is influenced primarily by domestic players. However, region of North America continues to dominate the market by means of its production capabilities in innovative design and technological advancement. The region is followed by Europe, where a large base of key players, continue to have prominent share in the market. In regions such as Asia- Pacific, the growing trends in urbanization and strong infrastructure development have led to increased demand for such products. Comparatively, in regions like Middle East, significant investments in construction industry continue to escalate the market further.

Building Expansion Joints Market: Key Participants

Some of the key players in Building Expansion Joints Market across the value chain are as below:

MIGUA Fugensysteme GmbH

Astenik Muhendislik

The J D Russell Company

Amorim Cork Composites S.A.

Colonial Tool Group Inc.

Tecno K Giunti srl

Maurer SE

Pioneer Construction Technologies

VSL International Inc.

Haider Construction Engineering

SIKA

EMSEAL

IREX Contracting Group

Koster USA

