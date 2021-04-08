Silicon nitride Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2029

Silicon nitride Market: Introduction

Silicon Nitride is an inorganic and non-Metallic compound formed from the reaction of Silicon & Nitrogen at high temperature. It is used as a ceramic Material. Silicon nitride is black or grey in color. Silicon Nitride is prepared by heating powdered silicon between 1300 °C and 1400 °C in a nitrogen environment. The silicon nitride material contains effective amount of sintering aid and effective amount of low dielectric loss promoter. Sintered silicon nitrides, Hot pressed silicon nitride and reaction bonded silicon nitride are the types of Silicon nitride.

Silicon nitride ceramics have better resistance to shock compared to other ceramics. Ball bearings which are made of silicon nitride ceramic are used as a high performance bearing. A representative example is the use of the silicon nitride bearing in one of NASA space shuttle’s main engine.

The wide range of application of silicon nitride include automobile & transportation industry, high temperature material, medical, metal working and electronics. Silicon nitride material is used in niche market applications such as in reciprocating engine components and turbochargers, metal cutting and shaping tool and hot metal handling.

Automobile Industry is one of the important end users of Silicon nitride market, where the material is used in engine parts. It includes pre-combustion Chambers (also known as swirl chamber); glow-plugs for faster startups in vehicles and also in Diesel engines.

Key Properties of Silicon Nitride Material:

Low density

High temperature strength

Good fracture toughness

Low Mechanical fatigue

Excellent wear resistance

Creep resistance

Silicon nitride Market: Dynamics

The market of silicon nitride is projected to grow with significant new opportunities from industrial sectors. The increasing Innovation and the growing Demand for improved products in End-Use industries is drive the use of silicon nitride in the global market. The environmental worries are increasing and emission regulations favoring light-weight vehicles will assist the demand for turbochargers and will extend the demand for silicon nitride for conduction of turbocharger rotors. Alternative ceramic material availability is found to be one of the key factors restraining the growth of Silicon Nitride market in upcoming years.

Silicon nitride is extensively used in automobile engines and parts for gas turbines, which is also a prime factor which is driving the global silicon nitride market. Silicon nitrides exhibits beneficial characteristics: it’s twice as hard as compared to tool steel, offers good chemical resistance, and weighs 60% lower than steel. All of these factors are projected to help the growth of Silicon Nitride market in the next decade.

Silicon Nitride Market: Segmentation

The Silicon Nitride Market can be segmented on the basic of type, size, end use industry type and geography.

On the basis of Type, Silicon Nitride market is segmented into:

Ceramic Grade

Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride (HPSN)

Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride (RBSN)

Sintered Silicon Nitride (SSN)

Pressure less Sintered Silicon Nitride & Other Types

On the basis of Particle Size, Silicon Nitride market is segmented into:

< 0.5 Inch

< 1.0 Inch

< 1.5 Inch

>1.5 Inch

On the basis of End Use Industry, Silicon Nitride market is segmented into:

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductor

General Industry

Medical & Healthcare

Energy

Other End-users

On the basis of Applications, Silicon Nitride market is segmented into:

Ceramics & Components

Cutting Tools

Engine Components

LED Lighting

Medical Devices

Metal Working Tools

Bearings

Solar PV Panels

Turbochargers

Other Applications

Silicon nitride Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is one of the significant regions in the global Silicon Nitride industry holding a large share of the market. In Asia Pacific, China, India and Southeast Asian Countries are projected to register highest revenue growth rate in the Silicon Nitride market.

The increasing automotive and energy industry demand from North America region will help drive growth of Silicon Nitride market in the region. In Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, growth will be moderate as new industrial production facilities are developed in these regions.

Silicon nitride Market: Key Participants

Some of the key players in the Silicon Nitride Market are listed below:

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

H.C. Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

UBE

