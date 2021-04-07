Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. baby food market was valued at USD 7.3 billion by 2017, growing with 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Rapid innovations in the food industry is the major driving force for the growth of this industry in the U.S. Also, rapid shifts in consumer demographics, health concerns and purchasing pattern support the industry growth. Also, it is noted that parents in this region are more concerned about their childrens nutrition and less about the product pricing. This would in turn boost the demand for branded products among the end-users, supporting the market growth. For example, according to the Kids Count Data Center (The Annie E. Casey Foundation), around 27% (19,938,860) population in the U.S. are between 0-4 years of age group. Rising population under this age group will boost the demand for canned and jarred baby food, snacks, cereal and juice, driving the market growth father.

On the other side, the US baby food market is regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laws, which require that the products should be produced under sanitary conditions, and must not contain any harmful substances. Compliance with such regulations makes it more difficult for the new entrants to enter the market.

Products Takeaway

Baby Wet Meals & Others

Special Formula

Baby Cereals & Dry Meals

Starter/First Stage Milk

Toddler Milk/ Third Stag /GUM

Baby Drinks

Other

Of these, the starter/first stage milk products was the countrys most lucrative segment in 2017, with over 40% revenue share during the same year. By the end of 2025, it is analysed that more than 45% revenue share is procured by this product segment. This report also reveals that baby wet meals and special formulas is growing with the fastest growth rate.

Distribution Channel Takeaway

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Cash & carries & warehouse clubs

Convenience Stores

Drug stores & Pharmacies

Other

Hypermarkets & supermarkets form the leading distribution channel in the United States baby food market, accounting for a 70.9% share of the total markets value. Convenience Stores recorded over 11% of overall revenue share. In the U.S., the retail distribution network is highly consolidated, dominated by Wal-Mart, which offers a variety of private label baby food products. For example, it offers a variety of baby infant formula, food jars and pouches, deserts, cereals, snacks, and drinks. All of this drives up buyer power and pressures market players.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Friesland Campina

Nestl S.A.

Bellamy Organics

Campbell soups

Hain Celestial Group

Danone

Perrigo Company

Hero AG

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Abbott Laboratories

This market is heavily dominated by strong brands that hold significant market share. The US baby food market is concentrated, with the top four players accounting for almost 90% of its total value. Nestl S.A. is emerged as the leading player in the U.S. baby food market, captured over 30% share of the markets value in 2017. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC followed the suits, accounted for a 28% revenue share. Trying to enter this market with a new brand in the face of such formidable incumbents can be extremely challenging. New entrants face large players whose economies of scale allow them to compete fiercely on the product pricing.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

