Germany Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Products (Beer, cider & FABs, Spirits and Wine) and By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and On-trade)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340661/Germany Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Prod#sample
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
REPORT HIGHLIGHT
The Germany alcoholic drinks market was valued at USD 85.36 billion by 2017, growing with 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340661/Germany Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Prod#inquiry
Germany alcoholic drinks market is analyzed taking distillers, brewers, and winemakers as a key players. The markets value grew at a rather slow pace since last few year, however, expected to gain the momentum significantly over the study period. The Germany accounted for around 15% of the overall European alcoholic drinks market, which closely matches the United Kingdom industry size in terms of value. In 2017, the countrys consumption per capita of beer was over 110 million liters and has exported over 900 million liters to other countries. However, significant reduction in consumer spending coupled with decline in alcohol consumption will impact negatively to the industry growth.
Products Takeaway
Beer, cider & FABs
Spirits
Wine
Among which, the beer, cider & FABs segment was the markets most lucrative area with total revenues over 45% in 2017. The beers, ciders & FABs segment is predominant, which suggests that suppliers to this segment have a greater influence than that of remaining suppliers of raw materials. The spirits segment contributed revenues of USD $20 billion in 2017, equating to over 25% of the markets aggregate value.
Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=340661
Distribution Channel Takeaway
Specialist Retailers
Supermarkets/hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
On-trade
Others
Of these, supermarkets channel is considered to be the leading distribution medium in the German alcoholic drinks market, accounting for a 55% share of the total markets volume. Whereas, on-trade accounts for a further 26.2%
Key Vendors Takeaway
Oetker Gruppe
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Bayerische Brau Holding AG
Mondi PLC
Rexam PLC
Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH
Tetra Laval
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Brauholding Bayern Mitte
August Oetker
AB InBev
The German alcoholic drinks industry is fairly fragmented with the four leading companies only accounting for 35% of the volume share. This alleviates rivalry to some degree and allows for smaller players to exert greater influence. Oetker Gruppe emerged as the leading player in the German alcoholic drinks industry, generating over 18% share of the markets volume. Wheras, Bitburger Braugruppe captured around 7% of market share. High degree of product differentiation, due to the variety of products offered within the product categories, for example, beers & ciders into flavoured alcoholic beverages. Also, range of brands available, with an accompanying variance in quality and price, boosts competition among key players.
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Historical Year-2014 & 2016
Base Year-2017
Estimated Year-2018
Projected Year-2025
TARGET AUDIENCE
Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
Manufacturers
Government and Regional Agencies
Research Organizations
Consultants
Distributors
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
MARKET, BY PRODUCTS
Beer, cider & FABs
Spirits
Wine
MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Specialist Retailers
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
On-trade
Others
Click to know more about product @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340661/Germany Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Prod
________________________________________