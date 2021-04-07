Flight Tracking System Market Focusing on Lucrative Opportunities and Trends During the Forecast Period

Global Flight Tracking System Market Size study, by Type (ADS-B, FANS, PFTS), by Application (General Aviation, Civil Aviation, Military Aircrafts) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Flight Tracking System Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Flight Tracking System Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Flight Tracking System Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Flight tracking is the process of acquiring real-time flight information, such as longitude, latitude, altitude, and ground speed of a specific aircraft. Flight tracking is mainly carried out to ensure safe and efficient air traffic control and airline operations and provide immediate response in case of an incident. It encompasses ground infrastructure and airborne equipment, along with the components that link them. Technological enhancements, improved software systems, rising demand for new aircrafts are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Also, growing emphasis of safety of flight and increase in acceptance of ADS-B flight tracking systems are boosting the demand of flight transaction system across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for military UAVs is the major factor which likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, flight tracking system delivers safety benefits through high accuracy navigation, it also offers environmental benefits and it is most potential system for flight routes to be designed to negotiate water, non-residential areas and industrial areas as much as possible. These benefits also rising demand of flight tracking system among its end-users across the globe. However, high expenses associated with the installation and several cyber security concerns are the factors which limiting the market growth of flight tracking system during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Flight Tracking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of market players and rising development of ADS-B infrastructure in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Flight Tracking System market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing safety concern of their respective aircrafts in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Garmin International Inc.

FLYHT Aerospace Solution Ltd.

SKY TRAC SYSTEMS LTD

Spider Tracks Limited

BLUE SKY NETWORK

Aireon LLC

ACR Electronics Inc.

AirNav Systems LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

?ADS-B

?FANS

?PFTS

By Application:

?General Aviation

?Civil Aviation

?Military Aircrafts

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Flight Tracking System Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

