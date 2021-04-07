Dissolving Wood Pulp Market Focusing on Lucrative Opportunities and Trends During the Forecast Period

Global Dissolving Wood Pulp Market Size study, by Type (Alkali Wood Pulp or Sulfate Wood Pulp, Wood Pulp of Sulphate), by Application (Paper Industry, Chemical, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Dissolving Wood Pulp Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Dissolving Wood Pulp Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Dissolving Wood Pulp Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Dissolving wood pulp (DWP) is bleached wood pulp containing higher cellulose content compared to other wood pulps such as fluff pulp and northern bleached softwood kraft pulp. Increasing production of VSF and increasing use of cellulose nanofibers are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Also, VSF consists of micropores that absorb sweat and enhance ability to breath, that improves the skin-friendliness of clothes. Moreover, ability of VSF to get modified easily in thickness & length and it is also more comfortable in wearing compared to other fabric like synthetic fibers. Therefore, growing demand for VSF in textile sector is propelling the growth. Moreover, growing demand from developing economies is one of the major factor which likely to create substantial opportunity in the near future. However, fluctuations in availability of raw material due to climate changes is one the major factors which limiting the market growth of Dissolving Wood Pulp during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Dissolving Wood Pulp Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of buyer in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Dissolving Wood Pulp market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Bracell

Grasim

LENZING

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sappi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

?Alkali Wood Pulp or Sulfate Wood Pulp

?Wood Pulp of Sulphate

By Application:

?Paper Industry

?Chemical

?Others

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Dissolving Wood Pulp Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

