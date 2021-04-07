Demand Planning Software Market Focusing on Lucrative Opportunities and Trends During the Forecast Period

Global Demand Planning Software Market Size study, by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), by Application (Large Enterprises, SMB Enterprises) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Demand Planning Software Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Demand Planning Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Demand Planning Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. A demand planning software is a computer based program which helps in driving the demand planning process by integrating historical sales data, relevant business information, and statistical analysis to create long range estimations of anticipated demand. User inputs like impact of marketing promotions, new product developments, its launches and discontinuations, rebates and market intelligence, and pricing discounts are also considered by the software to create detailed version of demand plan. Higher Data Processing speed of Software & Ability to Handle Multiple Users and ever changing consumer demands, preferences and expectation are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand from manufacturing and production sector is the major factor which likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, Demand Planning Software offers various benefits such as increased speed, enhanced accuracy, higher efficiency, cost savings and flexibility and scalability. These benefits also rising demand of Demand Planning Software among its end-users across the globe. However, low authenticity rate is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Demand Planning Software during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Demand Planning Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

JDA Software Group

Blue Ridge Solutions

RELEX Solutions

John Galt Solution

Intuendi

Inform

Business Forecast Systems

GMDH

Just Enough

O9 Solutions

Logility

Demand Works

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

?Cloud-Based

?On-Premises

By Application:

?Large Enterprises

?SMB Enterprises

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Demand Planning Software Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

