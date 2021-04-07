Tower Crane Market Focusing on Lucrative Opportunities and Trends During the Forecast Period

Global Tower Crane Market Size Study, by Design (top-slewing cranes, Bottom-Slewing), by product (Self-Erecting, Hammerhead, Luffing Jib Tower, Mobile Tower), by lifting capacity (Up to 5, Up to 5-10, Up to 10-20, Up to 20-50, Up to 50-250, above 250), by End-Use (Building & construction, Civic Infrastructure, Marine & sea ports, Mining, others) and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Global Tower Crane Market valued approximately USD XXX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX.X% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is driven by significant development in global construction and manufacturing industry. On the basis of end use the market is segmented into building & construction, Civic infrastructure, Marine & Sea ports, Mining and others. Currently the market is dominated by building and construction industry with more than 40% revenue share in 2016.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Design:

? Top-Slewing Cranes

? Bottom-Slewing Cranes

By Product:

? Self-Erecting Crane

? Hammerhead Crane

? Luffing Jib Tower Care

? Mobile Tower Care

By Lifting Capacity:

? Up to 5 tons

? Up to 5-10 tons

? Up to 10-20 tons

? Up to 20-50 tons

? Up to 50-250 tons

? Above 250 tons

By End-Use:

? Building & Construction

? Civic infrastructure

? Marine & Sea Ports

? Mining

? Other Industrial

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd., XCMG, Liebherr, Terex Corporation, Manitowoc, Sany Group, Kroll Cranes A/S, Linden Comsansa, Raimondi, AMS Kranbau GmbH, Sichaun Contruction Machinery (Group) Co., HKTC, Wilbert, JASO group, Anka Hiost USA Inc., Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Tower Crane Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

