Public Safety Analytics Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Global Public Safety Analytics Market Size Study, By Component (Solution and Services), Analytics Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, and Descriptive), Deployment Mode (Hosted & On-Premises), Application, Industry Vertical, and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025.

Global Public Safety Analytics market valued approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Public Safety Analytics market has driven by several reasons such as growing investments in smart city initiatives, growing direct threat to national safety and public security and rising adoption of IOT and connected devices for public safety however high cost of public safety analytics services and lack of awareness of public safety services and solutions across the globe restraining the market growth. Public safety agencies have influenced advanced analytics services to offer better services which protect the nation and public from direct threats.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

? Software

? Service

Deployment mode:

? Hosted

? On-Premise

Analytics Type:

? Predictive analytics

? Prescriptive analytics

? Descriptive analytics

Application:

? Pattern Recognition

? Incident detection

? Person of Interest Screening

? Surveillance

Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, CISCO, SAP, SAS, and Splunk. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Public Safety Analytics Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

