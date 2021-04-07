Perlite Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Global Perlite Market Size Study, by Form (Expanded Perlite and Crude Perlite), Application (Construction, Agriculture & Horticulture, and Industrial), and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025

Global Perlite industry valued approximately USD 890 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Huge growth resulting in rapid urbanization, and the growing number of construction activities in developing countries and high investments in the sector such as building & construction are the key factors giving growth to the market however hazardous effects of Perlite is the major challenge to the market growth.

Perlite is a naturally formed volcanic, amorphous, siliceous rock with high water content. After heating adequately, the water molecules are releases and perlite increases 4 to 20 times of its volume giving white color to the material. Its an industrial mineral which is used due to lightweight feature after expansion. However, easy substitutability is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

? Construction

? Horticulture & Agriculture

? Industrial

Form:

? Crude

? Expanded

Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Keltech Energies, Dupr Minerals, Amol Dicalite, and IPM group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Perlite Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

