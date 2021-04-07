Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) market Size Study, By Type (Solution and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Industry Vertical, and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025.

Global Mobile Device Management market valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Mobile Device Management provides an organization to control and manage and data security and network. Moreover, it provides mobile content management, mobile application management, and identity management. Mobile device management is centralized management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, sub-notebooks with the help of software and hardware.

The key factors which gives growth to the market are increasing usage of smartphones and tablets rising productivity of both enterprises and employees, increasing security concerns to protect the data and requirement for MDM solutions to manage and coordinate various platforms with a one console however less adoption of Byod among businesses is the major restraining factor to the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

? Software

? Service

Deployment:

? Cloud

? On-Premise

Industry Vertical:

? Education

? Management and Consulting

? Banking and Financial Services

? Healthcare

? Retail

? Transportation and Logistics

? Government and Public Sector

? Others

Organization Size:

? Large Enterprises

? Small and medium-sized enterprises

Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Blackberry, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Mobileiron, VMware and SAP. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Mobile Device Management Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

