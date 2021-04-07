Container Monitoring Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Container Monitoring Market by Component (Solution and Services), Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality), and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025

Global Container Monitoring Market valued approximately USD 0.17 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.33 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Due to growing DevOps, rising popularity of microservice and benefits of cost-effectiveness global container monitoring market is expected to grow immensely in the coming year however persistent storage issues is the key factor which is restraining the market growth.

Owing to the rising adoption of containers for automating, modernizing, and accelerating the technology environments Enterprises are constantly focusing on improving the IT performance, minimizing costs, and delivering an improved digital experience. Furthermore, the presence of open source vendors providing container-based solutions is inspiring organization to deploy container monitoring solutions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

? Software

? Service

Deployment mode:

? Cloud

? On-Premise

Organization Size:

? Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

? Large Enterprises

Vertical:

? Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

? Telecom and IT

? Government

? Travel and Hospitality

? Manufacturing

? Healthcare and Life Sciences

? Retail and Ecommerce

? Media and Entertainment

? Transportation and Logistics

Operating System:

? Linux

? Windows

Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market CA Technologies, AppDynamics, Splunk, Dynatrace, Datadog, BMC Software, Sysdig, and SignalFx. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Container Monitoring Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

