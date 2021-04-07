Heat Transfer Fluids Market Technology Insights, Trends, Growth and Forecast

Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size Study, by type (Mineral Oils, Silicones & Aromatics, Glycols, other), by End-Use (Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Food Processing & Packing, Pharmaceutical, Others), by Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Heat Transfer Fluids Market valued approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow at a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand of heat transfer fluid in chemical industry, potential opportunities in the field of bio-based heat transfer fluids and others. Moreover, strong demand from Asia Pacific demand is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use of global heat transfer fluid market, is segmented into chemical processing, oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals. Currently the market is dominated by Chemical processing due to the high demand for heat transfer fluids including, mineral oils, silicones & aromatics, glycols, is the primary driver.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Mineral Oils

? Silicones & Aromatics

? Glycols

? Other

By End-Use:

? Oil & Gas

o Exploration

o Refining

? Chemical Processing

o Heating & Cooling

o Fine Chemical Batch Processing

o Waste Heat Recovery

o Plastic Processing

? Automotive

? Renewable Energy

o CSP

o Biodiesel Production

? Food Processing & Packaging

o Chilling & Freezing

o Dehumidifying

? Pharmaceuticals

? Others

o Electronic

o HVAC

o Aerospace

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market DOW, Eastman, Exxonmobil, Chevron, Paratherm, BASF, Lanxess, Huntsman, Global Heat Transfer, Shell Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

