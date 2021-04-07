Healthcare Biometrics MarketTechnology Insights, Trends, Growth and Forecast

Healthcare Biometrics Market Size Study, by Technology (Face-Recognition, fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, others), by Application (Medical record & Data Centre Security, Patient Identification & tracking, Care Provider Authentication, workforce Management), by End-Use (Hospitals & clinics, Healthcare Institutions, Research Clinical Laboratories) and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Healthcare Biometrics Market valued approximately USD 1185 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The primary factors driving the growth of global healthcare bioelectronic market includes, government initiative to support healthcare biometric, increasing investments by hospitals on development of security infrastructure, Rising Incidence of Healthcare Data Breaches and Medical Identity Theft.

On the basis of geography, the global healthcare biometrics market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America market contributes to the maximum 38% revenue share in 2016 and is also anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 21% during forecast period. highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The region has the presence of number of prominent players and gaining significant government support for the installation of healthcare biometrics.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Face-recognition

Fingerprint-recognition

Iris-recognition

Vein-recognition

Palm-recognition

Palm-geometry recognition

Behavioral recognition

Others

By Application:

Medical Records & Data Centre Security

Patient identification & Tracking

Care Provider Authentication

Pharmacy Dispensing

Workforce Management

Home/Remote Patient Monitoring

Other Application

By End-Use:

Hospital & Clinic

Healthcare Institution

Research & Clinical Laboratories

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd.

3M Cogent Inc., Morpho, Imprivata Inc., Suprema Inc., Bio-Key Internation Inc., Lumidigm, Crossmatch Technologies, Zkteco, Inc,. Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Healthcare Biometrics Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

