Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) MarketTechnology Insights, Trends, Growth and Forecast

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size Study, by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Market Vision), by Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining), by Application and Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 641 billion in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.8 billion by 2025 grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for smart vehicle and increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers to enhance user experience. Moreover, automotive manufacturers are heavily investing in smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and LiDAR to create product differentiation. Moreover, increasing purchasing power of consumers has created a significant opportunity before the premium car segment, which is expected to fuel numerous opportunities in the market.

The Asia Pacific AI market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the rapid improvement in Data Storage capacity, high computing power, great output and processing which leads to a good contribution to the growth of artificial intelligence technology in Automotive Industry. Moreover, significant government initiatives to promote manufacturing activities in developing countries such as India and China is fueling huge investments in the market.

This report defines, describe, and forecast the overall market segmented on the basis of components, technologies, end-use industries, and regions. It analyzes the markets with the respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the artificial intelligence market, opportunities in the markets through various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It also analyzes the various strategic development, merger and acquisition, product launches, and main research and development in artificial intelligence market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

? Hardware

? Software

? Services

By Technology:

? Deep Learning

? Machine Learning

? Natural Language Processing (NPL)

? Market Vision

By Process:

? Signal Recognition

? Image Recognition

? Data Mining

By Application:

? Human-Machine Interface

? Semi-Autonomous Driving

? Autonomous Vehicle

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc. Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla, Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Audi AG

Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

