Electronic Specialty Gases Market Analysis| Top Companies, Competitive landscape, Growth Factors Details for New Business Opportunities and Investment

Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market Size study, by Type (AOCC, DCS), by Application (Civil Airport, Commercial Airport) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electronic Specialty Gases Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Specialty gases represent gases which are rare or ultra-high purity (99.995% and above). Specialty gases typically refer to calibration gases, zero gases, carrier gases, span gases, instrumentation gases and bump test gases. They may be either pure gases or gas mixtures containing components at concentrations extending from the per cent range down to part per billion and sometimes even part per trillion. Many industries, including analytical, pharmaceutical, electronics and petrochemical benefit from the unique properties of specialty gases that help to improve yields, optimize performance and lower costs. The market growth is primarily driven by growing demand in end-use industries and rising applications like plasma display panels and photovoltaic cells. However, Structural & regulatory restrictions hamper the market growth. The specialty gases market is boosting due to increasing demand to monitor pollutants, product quality, maximization of product efficiency, etc. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in the manufacturing of specialty gases, low capital & operating cost and decrease in cycle times are the factors which are expected to aid the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to its dominant market size and rising demand for electronic specialty gases from end-users. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing demand of Electronic Specialty Gases across various Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore. The major market player included in this report are:

Air Products & Chemical

Praxair

Linde

Air Liquide

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Showa Denko

Messer

Iwatani

Air Water

Coregas

Airgas

Maine

SCI Analytical

Electronic Fluorocarbons

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

?Leshalogen Based Gases

?Carbon-based Gases

?Noble Gases

?Atmospheric Gases

?Other Gases

By Application:

?Electronics & Semiconductors

?Analytical & Calibration

?Refrigeration

?Medical & Healthcare

?Manufacturing

?Others

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Specialty Gases Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

