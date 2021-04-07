Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Analysis| Top Companies, Competitive landscape, Growth Factors Details for New Business Opportunities and Investment

Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Size study, by Type (Truckload, LTL and Others), by Application (Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail, Auto & Industrial, Chemical and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025
Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.
Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Freight Logistics Brokerage Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Freight logistics brokerage market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Freight Logistics Brokerage is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load. Rising demand for transportation and logistics services is propelling the market towards high CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the expansion of various industries has led the port container throughput volume to accelerate in turn boosting the global freight logistics brokerage market. However, lack of awareness about the freight logistics is expected to hinder the market growth across the globe.
The regional analysis of Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid expansion of end-user industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Freight Logistics Brokerage market due to increasing usage of logistics services. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand of transportation and logistics services in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.
The major market player included in this report are:
CH Robinson
Expeditors
Landstar System
TQL
Coyote Logistics
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
?Truckload
?LTL
?Others
By Application:
? Food & Beverage
?Manufacturing
?Retail
?Auto & Industrial
?Chemical
?Others
By Regions:
?North America
oU.S.
oCanada
?Europe
oUK
oGermany
?Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
?Latin America
oBrazil
oMexico
?Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2015, 2016
Base year 2017
Forecast period 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market in Market Study:
?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
?Venture capitalists
?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
?Third-party knowledge providers
?Investment bankers
?Investors
