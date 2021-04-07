FMCG Market Analysis| Top Companies, Competitive landscape, Growth Factors Details for New Business Opportunities and Investment

Global FMCG Market Size study, by Type (Snacks and Drinks), by Application (Commercial and Household use) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global FMCG Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global FMCG Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The FMCG Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The Fast Moving Consumer goods are products which are sold quickly and at relatively low cost by the manufacturer. The Fast moving consumer goods consists of a short shelf life either owing to high consumer demand or due to the product pre-defined duration time. The Fast moving consumer goods mainly includes Packaged Foods, Beverages, Toiletries, Over-the-counter-drugs and other consumables. In the present scenario, there is presence of large online market known as brand communities which have created the demand of these types of products across the globe. Factors such as rising disposable income of majority of individuals and easy availability of products are primarily driving the market. Urbanization with faster pace in developing countries remains the key factor responsible for high CAGR during the forecast period. With high disposable income, individuals have grown brand conscious and awareness level among them has significantly risen that offers lucrative opportunities for the leading market players. However, brand awareness has led the counterfeiting of products that emerges as restraining factor for the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global FMCG Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing brand awareness among individuals. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global FMCG market due to loyal customers towards brand-names. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing disposable income in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

Pepsi

Kraft

Coca-Cola

Carlsberg Group

Diageo

Nestle SA

SAB Miller

Heineken NV

AB InBev

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Kellogg

Link Snacks

Frito-Lay

Cape Cod

UTZ Quality Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

?Snacks

?Drinks

By Application:

?Commercial use

?Household use

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global FMCG Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

