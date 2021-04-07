Electric Cigarettes Market global industry analysis to explored in latest research and Emerging Trends Future Lookout

Global Electric Cigarettes Market Size study, by Type (Disposable, Modular and Rechargeable), by Flavor (Tobacco, Botanical, Fruit, Sweet, Beverage and Others), by Distribution Channel (Specialist E-Cig Shops, Supermarkets, Online, Tobacconist and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Electric Cigarettes Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Electric Cigarettes Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electric Cigarettes Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emits doses of vaporized nicotine, or non-nicotine solutions, for the user to inhale. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Factors like no harmful effects on health alike tobacco cigarettes and various technological advancements is likely to drive the global electric cigarettes market during the forecast period. Increasing number of vape shops and designated stores is augmenting growth to the market. However, strict legal framework has been implemented over the manufacturing of electronic cigarettes that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Electric Cigarettes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly advancing technology for manufacturing electronic cigarettes. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Electric Cigarettes market due to increasing number of patients with health issues due to consumption of tobacco. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of vape stores in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

Nicotek LLC

Njoy Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Vmr Flavours LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

?Disposable

?Modular

?Rechargeable

By Flavour:

? Tobacco

?Botanical

?Fruit

?Sweet

?Beverage

?Others

By Distribution Channel:

?Specialist E-Cig Shops

?Online

?Supermarkets

?Tobacconist

?Others

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electric Cigarettes Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

