Electric Car Rental Market global industry analysis to explored in latest research and Emerging Trends Future Lookout

Global Electric Car Rental Market Size study, by Type (Short Term Rental and Medium & Long Term Rental), by Application (Luxury Cars and Economy Cars) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Electric Car Rental Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.
Global Electric Car Rental Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electric Car Rental Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Car rental services operate on the model of renting automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. There is a network of local branches that assist the customers with easy pick up and drop facilities. Car rental agencies serve people who require a temporary vehicle; for example, those who do not own a car or tourists. Factors like increasing rate of international tourism from past few years and technological advancements in battery technology are primarily driving the global electric car rental market during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns has led to adoption of green products that offers opportunistic area for the marketers. However, developing and underdeveloped countries in the world are facing limited availability of power resources that may affect the market growth during the forecast years.
The regional analysis of Global Electric Car Rental Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing rate of international tourism. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Electric Car Rental market due to increasing adoption of greener technologies. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to technological shift towards electric vehicles in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.
The major market player included in this report are:
Avis Budget Group
Enterprise Holdings
Europcar group
Hertz
Sixt
Bluelndy
DriveElectric
Drive Electric Orlando
Drive Now
Easirent
Green Motion
Wattacars
Zoomcar
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
?Short Term Rental
?Medium & Long Term Rental
By Application:
?Luxury Cars
?Economy Cars
By Regions:
?North America
oU.S.
oCanada
?Europe
oUK
oGermany
?Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
?Latin America
oBrazil
oMexico
?Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2015, 2016
Base year 2017
Forecast period 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Electric Car Rental Market in Market Study:
?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
?Venture capitalists
?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
?Third-party knowledge providers
?Investment bankers
?Investors
