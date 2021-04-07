EDM Graphite Market global industry analysis to explored in latest research and Emerging Trends Future Lookout

Global EDM Graphite Market Size study, by Type (EDM-1, EDM-3, EDM-200 and Others), by Application (Punch & Die Sets, Edming of Fine Detailed Electrodes, Plastic Injection Molds, Threading Electrodes, Aerospace Metal Cutting and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global EDM Graphite Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global EDM Graphite Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The EDM Graphite Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. EDM is an acronym for electrical discharge machining, a process that uses a controlled electrical spark to erode metal. EDM electrodes include components made from brass, copper and copper alloys, graphite, molybdenum, silver, and tungsten. Electrical discharge machining (EDM) makes it possible to work with metal for which traditional machining techniques are ineffective. It only works (except by specific design) with materials that are electrically conductive. Using recurring electric discharge, it is possible to cut small, odd-shaped angles and detailed contours or cavities in hardened steel as well as exotic metals such as titanium and carbide. Rising demand of EDM graphite from the end-user industries is primarily driving the EDM Graphite market. In addition, the exclusive properties exhibited by EDM graphite over other materials is promoting the market growth. Automotive industries are increasingly adopting EDM for various applications that in turn is anticipated to propel the demand of EDM thus driving the market to high CAGR. However, volatility in prices of raw material and limited availability is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global EDM Graphite Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing applications . Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global EDM Graphite market due to increasing adoption of EDM particularly in automotive industries. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand of EDM graphite in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

Poco Graphite

Tokai Carbon

SGL Group

Mersen

Novotec

GTD Graphit Technologie GmbH

IBIDEN Fine Graphite Material

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

?EDM-1,

?EDM-3

?EDM-200

?Others

By Application:

?Punch & Die Sets

?Edming of Fine Detailed Electrodes

?Plastic Injection Molds

?Threading Electrodes

?Aerospace Metal Cutting

?Others

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global EDM Graphite Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

