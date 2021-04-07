DevSecOps Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2028

DevSecOps Market Introduction

The word DevSecOps or SecDevOps is a combination of development, operations, and security and DevSecOps is a set of software development practices that are employed to improve the delivery features of a system, such as speed, flexibility, security, and scalability. DevSecOps is considered as an evolved version of DevOps, which stands for develop of software for information technology (IT) operations. As relying on traditional, control and ownership-based security techniques can lead to failures in the digital world, a mounting number of IT organization and businesses undergoing digital transformation as adoption DevSecOps services and solutions.

DevSecOps is one of the latest trends in the IT industry. DevSecOps focuses on implementing the security aspect in all the software development procedures, such as conception, deployment, implementation, and maintenance, rather than only focusing on the application security. Leading players in the DevSecOps market are shifting their focus on various parameters of digital businesses, especially cloud infrastructure and business agility and aiming to offer new levels of development capability, cost efficiency, and scalability for organizations of all sizes.

DevSecOps Market – Notable Developments

In October 2018, IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) – an American multinational information technology company in the DevSecOps market – announced that it has entered a definitive agreement under which the company will acquire Red Hat, Inc. – an American multinational software company and also a leading player in the DevSecOps market – for approximately US$ 34 billion. This acquisition is likely to change the future of DevSecOps market dramatically, as IBM is likely to become the top hybrid cloud provider in the world post this acquisition. With the merger of two giants in the cloud business, the DevSecOps market is likely to undergo major transformation in the upcoming years.

In June 2018, ThreatModeler Software Inc. – a leading provider of automated threat modeling solutions in the DevSecOps market – launched its new threat modeling solutions – Threat-Modeling-as-a-Service (TMaaS) solution. The company announced that the unique “as-a-Service” benefits of TMaaS, such as flexibility of XaaS models and cost-efficiency.

In May 2018, Micro Focus International plc – a multinational software and information technology company in the DevSecOps market – announced the launch of its new IT Operations Management (ITOM) Platform. The company also declared that the ITOM Platform is the first ever IT operations platform that containerized microservices for the IT industry. The company further declared that the ITOM Platform integrates DevOps with AIOps, which can prove highly beneficial for large scale Hybrid IT environments as it improves the service delivery speed.

DevSecOps Market Dynamics

Emerging Growth of the SMEs Sector will Redefine the Target Customer Base in DevSecOps Market

Large enterprises are leveraging their investment capabilities to incorporate DevSecOps services for improving their business efficiencies and security services to dominate the DevSecOps market at this moment. However, despite the current dominance of top-tiered companies as a leading segment of end-user organizations in the DevSecOps market, small- and medium-sized businesses will emerge as a popular target customer base for DevSecOps vendors in the upcoming years.

Increasing number of SMEs across the world coupled with a mounting number of digitally operating SMEs is likely to complement growth of the DevSecOps market not only in developed but also in developing countries around the world. For example, in 2015, 1.87 million SMEs were registered in U.K. and by the end of 2016, a hundred thousand more start-ups were added to the list, according to a report by the European Commission. Also in the United States, nearly 30 million SMEs have been registered so far, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Asia Pacific Region to Create Lucrative Sales Opportunities for DevSecOps Market Players

With the incremental industrial growth in the region, the Asia Pacific region is pegged to prove a highly profitable regional market for DevSecOps vendors in the coming future. Wide range of industrial sectors in the region are undergoing digital transformation with rapid advancements in technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), IT infrastructure services, and cloud computing. Amounting number of organizations and businesses have begun to adopt DevSecOps solutions and services in the Asia Pacific region, which creates a positive growth environment for DevSecOps market players.

Furthermore, the operations of at least 7 in 10 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Southeast Asian countries are mainly dependent on labor-intensive services, according to the ‘ASEAN Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy Index 2018’ report by Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Thereby, this is likely to create more lucrative opportunities for DevSecOps vendors to improve penetration and capture untapped in the Asia Pacific region, in the upcoming years.

DevSecOps Market Segmentation

Based on the deployment of DevSecOps, the DevSecOps market is segmented into,

Cloud

On-premises

Based on the size of the organization, the DevSecOps market is segmented into,

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on the components of DevSecOps, the DevSecOps market is segmented into,

Services

Solutions

Based on end-user sectors, the DevSecOps market is segmented into,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

