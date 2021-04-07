Biscuits Market Sales Industry, Future Prospects, Obstacles and Vendors

Global Biscuits Market Size study, by Type (Sweet Biscuits, Savory Biscuits, Wafers, Crackers, Cookies, Other), by Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Biscuits Market to reach USD 109, 959.9 million by 2025.

Global Biscuits Market valued approximately USD 76384.9 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Biscuits Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Biscuit is a term used for a variety of primarily flour-based baked food products. Biscuits comprise nutritional factors such as carbohydrates, fats, and fibers which are essential to human health. The nutritional value of biscuits makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal worldwide. Biscuits are one of the most important snacks used in an average household. Growing preference of individuals for convenience food & snacking, rising demand for healthy snacks and growing disposable income in developing economies are the driving factors which exerting positive impact in the growth of biscuit market. In addition, rapid urbanization and leading sedentary lifestyles are also factors which increasing demand of biscuits in the market across the world. Biscuits are easy to carry & store, it can be consumed as per individuals choice, they are low in saturated fats or calories loss and they provide a steady release of energy. These are the benefits which increasing sales of biscuits across the globe. However, high cost of raw material, increasing competition among biscuit vendors and increase in tax rate are the restraining factor of the biscuit market over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Biscuits Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of Biscuitss among people in the region. Europe is also estimating higher growth in the global Biscuits market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle of people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Kraft foods

Danone Group

MARS

Mondelez International

Nestle

McVities

Uni-President

Want group

Dali Group

Jiashili Group

Annas pepparkakor AB

Thomas Tunnock Limited

United Biscuits

Arnots Biscuits Holdings Pty Ltd.

Burtons Foods Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

?Sweet Biscuits

?Savory Biscuits

?Wafers

?Crackers

?Cookies

?Other

By Distribution Channel:

?Specialist Retailers

?Supermarket/Hypermarkets

?Convenience Stores

?Other

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Biscuits Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

