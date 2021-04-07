Bike Sharing Market Sales Industry, Future Prospects, Obstacles and Vendors

Global Bike Sharing Market Size study, by Bike Type (Traditional Bike, E-Bike), by Sharing System (Docked, Dock Less), by Sharing Duration (Short Term, Long Term) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Bike Sharing Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Bike Sharing Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Bike Sharing Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Bike sharing is an innovative approach to urban mobility, combining the convenience and flexibility of a bicycle with the accessibility of public transportation. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. Growing awareness towards environmental pollution and government initiatives to encourage bike sharing are the substantial driving factors of the Bike Sharing market. In addition, increasing problem of traffic due to rising usage of vehicles and advances in navigation technologies in bike sharing are also factors which increasing demand of bike sharing across the world. Bike Sharing relies on a system of self-service bike stations, it can introduce new people into bicycle commuting by providing fun, safe, and secure bikes and it an encourage new demographics. According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), bike share programs increase the visibility of cyclists and making riding safer for everyone. Furthermore, increasing demand for e-bikes is creating numerous opportunity in the market. However, Several issues such as vandalism and theft and increasing price of fuel consumption are the restraining factors of the bike sharing market in the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global Bike Sharing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 39% in 2017 owing to growing increasing demand of Bike Sharing in the developing countries such as India, China and Japan. Europe is also registered to grow in the global Bike Sharing market over the coming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to high focus on rising investment in bike sharing.

The major market player included in this report are:

Uber

Ofo

Neutron Holdings Inc. dba Ltd.

Lyft

Bluegogo

Mobike

JCDecaux Group

Mingbikes

Hellobike

YooBike

CCbike

Zagster

LimeBike

Citi Bike

Hubway

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bike Type:

?Traditional Bike

?E-Bike

By Sharing System:

?Docked

?Dock Less

By Sharing Duration:

?Short Term

?Long Term

By Regions:

?North America

oU.S.

oCanada

?Europe

oUK

oGermany

?Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

?Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

?Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Bike Sharing Market in Market Study:

?Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

?Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

?Venture capitalists

?Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

?Third-party knowledge providers

?Investment bankers

?Investors

