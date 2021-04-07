U.S. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Technology Insights, Trends, Growth and Forecast

U.S. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Size Study, By Product (Personal mobility devices, Wheelchairs, Scooters, Walker and rollators, Canes and crutches, Door openers, Others, Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture, Commodes and toilets, Mattress and bedding Devices, Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Blood Sugar Monitor, CPM, Infusion Pumps, Nebulizers, Oxygen Equipment, CPAP, Suction Pump, Traction Equipment, Others), by End-Use (Hospital, Ambulatory Settings, Long Term Care Center, Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025

U.S. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market industry valued approximately USD 41 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Durable Medical Equipment (DME) are indented for safety, monitoring, and diagnosis of disease and are used in variety of applications. Some of the major growth driving factors are increasing demand for powered wheelchair and technological advancement.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

? Personal mobility devices

o Wheelchairs

o Scooters

o Walker and rollators

o Canes and crutches

o Door openers

o Others

? Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

o Commodes and toilets

o Mattress and bedding Devices

? Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices

o Blood Sugar Monitor

o CPM

o Infusion Pumps

o Nebulizers

o Oxygen Equipment

o CPAP

o Suction Pump

o Traction Equipment

o Others

End-Use

? Hospital

? Ambulatory Settings

? Long Term Care Center

? Home Care

? Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; ArjoHuntleigh, Sunrise Medical, Hill-Rom, Stryker, Medline Industries, Inc., Medical Device Depot, Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC., Carex Health Brands. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

