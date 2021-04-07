Rolling Stock Market Technology Insights, Trends, Growth and Forecast

Global Rolling Stock Market Size Study, By Product (Wagon, Rapid Transit Vehicle, and Locomotive), By Type (Diesel, and Electric), By Train Type (Passenger Rail and Rail Freight), and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Rolling Stock Market valued approximately USD 53.21 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.10% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rolling stock is the wheeled automobiles collectively used on a railway, including the passenger coaches, locomotives, guard’s vans, and freight wagons. Major factors speculated to drive the espousal for rolling stock market are increasing demand for lessened traffic, cost efficiency, and reliability. Also, the rising need for public conveyance and growing requirement for energy-efficient transport is also propelling the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

? Wagon

? Rapid Transit Vehicle

? Locomotive

? Others

Type:

? Electric

? Diesel

Train Type:

? Passenger Rail

? Rail Freight

? Others

Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are CRRC Corp.Ltd., Trinity Rail Group, LLC, Bombardier Transportation, Siemens AG, Alstom Transport, Stadler Rail AG, Hitachi Rail Systems, Hyundai Rotem, and GE Transportation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Rolling Stock Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

________________________________________