Redox Flow Batteries (RFB) Market Technology Insights, Trends, Growth and Forecast

Global Redox Flow Batteries (RFB) Market Size Study, By Storage Capacity (Compact, Large Storage), By Application (Consumer Electronics & other utilities, Commercial & Industrial, Electronic Vehicles and Charging Stations, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World) Forecasts, 2017-2025

Global Redox Flow Batteries Market industry valued approximately USD XX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than X% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Redox flow batteries (RFB) represent one class of electrochemical energy storage devices which uses chemical reduction and oxidation process in order to store energy. The global need to save grid-connected energy along with the inherent request for services of power quality and energy management are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Storage Capacity:

? Compact

? Large Storage

Application:

? Consumer Electronics & Other Utilities

? Commercial & Industrial

? EV & Charging Stations

? Others

Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; ITN Energy Systems Inc., JenaBatteries GmbH, KemWatt, nanoFlowcell, Primus Power Corp, RedFlow Technologies, redT, SCHMID Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., ThyssenKrupp, Unienergy Technologies, ViZn Energy, Volterion, Voltstorage, WattJoule. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Redox Flow Batteries Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

