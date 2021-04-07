Pentaerythritol Market Technology Insights, Trends, Growth and Forecast

Global Pentaerythritol Market Size Study, By Application, (Plasticizers, Alkyd Paints, Alkyd Varnishes, Alkyd Inks, Lubricants, Alkyd Adhesives & Sealants, Radiation Cure Coatings, and Other) and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025

Global Pentaerythritol Market valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.58% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Moreover, the market demand was assessed around 634.7 kilo tons in 2016 and is projected to reach 1,013.7 kilo tons by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2014 to 2020. Pentaerythritol is an organic compound, a white, crystalline solid with the formula C5H12O4. It is a building block for the production and synthesis of paints, explosives, cosmetics, plastics, appliances, and many other applications. Major factors speculated to propel the market are increasing inclination concerning the use of pentaerythritol as an alternative for electrical transformer fluid, and the dynamic development of main end-use industries like automotive, building, and construction in emerging markets of developing economies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

? Plasticizers

? Alkyd Paints

? Alkyd Varnishes

? Alkyd Inks

? Lubricants

? Alkyd Adhesives & Sealants

? Radiation Cure Coatings

? Others

Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015

Base year 2016

Forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are U-Jin Chemical, Perstorp, Mitsui Chemicals, Hubei Yihua Group, Baoding Chemical Raw Materials, Liyang Ruiyang Chemical, Ercros, Celanese Corp., Yunnan Yuntianhua, and Henan Pengcheng Group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Pentaerythritol Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

