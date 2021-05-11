Short-Form Video Market increasing demand with Leading key players: ByteDance, Facebook, Aauto, YouTube, Netflix, Twitter

Global Short-Form Video Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Short-Form Video will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Short-Form Video market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate in 2021. Over the next five years the Short-Form Video market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2026.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: ByteDance, Facebook, Aauto, YouTube, Netflix, Twitter, Sharechat, YY
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Short-Form Video market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
?15 second
15~30 second
30~60 second
1-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
?15 minutes
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
13-20 Year Old
20-30 Year Old
30-40 Year Old
?40 Year Old
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Short-Form Video market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Short-Form Video market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Short-Form Video players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Short-Form Video with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Short-Form Video submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Short-Form Video Market Size by Players
4 Short-Form Video by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Short-Form Video Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ByteDance
11.1.1 ByteDance Company Information
11.1.2 ByteDance Short-Form Video Product Offered
11.1.3 ByteDance Short-Form Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 ByteDance Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ByteDance Latest Developments
11.2 Facebook
11.2.1 Facebook Company Information
11.2.2 Facebook Short-Form Video Product Offered
11.2.3 Facebook Short-Form Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 Facebook Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Facebook Latest Developments
11.3 Aauto
11.3.1 Aauto Company Information
11.3.2 Aauto Short-Form Video Product Offered
11.3.3 Aauto Short-Form Video Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Aauto Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Aauto Latest Developments
11.4 YouTube
