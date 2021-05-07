Europe Artificial Joints Market 2021: Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Market Growth by 2027 | Smith & Nephew,Stryker Corporation,Zimmer Biomet

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Artificial Joints Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Artificial Joints Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe Artificial Joints Market was valued at US$ 4,847.77 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,399.81 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

An artificial joint is a device used in orthopedic surgery procedures in which an arthritic or dysfunctional joint surface is surgically replaced. They are also called prostheses and designed to enable improved joint function and correct abnormalities associated with joint movement. Artificial joints can be prepared from alloy, metal, ceramic, or oxinum and implanted into the site depending on the patient, surgeon, and feasibility of the procedure.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Artificial Joints market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Artificial Joints Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Colfax Corporation

Depuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.)

Exactech, Inc.

JRI Orthopaedics Limited

SAMO SpA

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Artificial Joints Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Artificial Joints market segments and regions.

By Type

Cemented Joints

Non-Cemented Joints

By Material

Ceramics

Alloys

Oxinium

Others

By Application

Artificial Joints of Knee

Artificial Joints of Hip

Artificial Joints of Shoulder

Others

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

The research on the Europe Artificial Joints market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Artificial Joints market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Artificial Joints market.

