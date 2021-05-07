Online Home Service Market: Opportunities And Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Online Home Service Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The online home services industry comprises businesses that aim to work on residential homes; this includes flooring, landscaping, concrete, plumbing, and moving & storage services. It is in continuous demand, as it offers benefits such as convenience saving of time. With increasing Internet penetration, consumers can now check the product specifications and buy the correct products online. This helps the vendors conduct their business online.

The key factor that drives the growth of the market is a rise in the usage of the e-commerce platform, which provides easy accessibility through smartphones to acquire information as it provides efficient services such as provision of detailed catalogs with defined product categories. Moreover, it provides ease and convenience for customers.

However, vendors need to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique data of product dimensions in order to sell their products in a competitive environment. In addition to this, choosing the product with the right dimensions can be a problem for customers. Irrespective of these challenges, with the changing lifestyle, consumers prefer vendors who can provide services right on demand, which further increases the markets growth in future.

The market segmentation is based on type. By type, it is divided into home care & design, repair & maintenance, health & wellness & beauty, packers & movers, and home tutors. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Online Home Service market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Online Home Service market.

Key Players In The Value Chain

Handy

Hello Alfred

Helpling

YourMechanic

Zaarly

Airtasker

AskForTask

CLEANLY

Laurel & Wolf

Online Home Service Market Key Segments:

Type

Home care & design

Repair & maintenance

Health, wellness, & beauty

Packers, movers, & home tutors