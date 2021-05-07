Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market | Increasing Demand, Current Growth Rate, Outlook and Forecast to 2028

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market outlook – 2027

The airborne collision avoidance system came into existence to reduce the risk of mid-air collisions or near mid-air collisions between aircrafts. This system is based on secondary surveillance radar (SSR) transponder signals. It uses the mode S & C transponders of nearby aircrafts, thereby tracking their altitude and range and provides this information to the pilots. However, this system works only if the other aircraft is equipped with the system or else it will not report any details.

Increase in air traffic, rise in number of mid-air collisions, and strict norms set by regulatory bodies (Standardized European Rules of the Air (SERA) and Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation) majorly drive the market growth. However, the market experiences slow growth owing to the systems high lifecycle1520 years. Installation of airborne collision avoidance system in the general aviation aircraft makes way for growth opportunities.

The market for airborne collision avoidance system is segmented into type, platform, component, and geography. By type, it is divided into ACAS I & TCAS I, ACAS II & TCAS II, PCAS, and FLARM. By platform, it is classified into fixed wing, rotary wing, and UAV. By component, it is categorized into processor, mode S & C transponder, and display unit. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players described in the report include Bae Systems PLC, Flarm Technology Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Qinetiq Group PLC, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Saab Group, and Thales Group.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global airborne collision avoidance system market

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023

Exhaustive analysis of the market by type helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future

Competitive intelligence elucidates the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Key Segmentation:

Type

ACAS I & TCAS I

ACAS II & TCAS II

PCAS

FLARM

Platform

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

UAV

Component

Processor

Mode S & C Transponder

Display Unit

Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players:

Bae Systems PLC

Flarm Technology Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Qinetiq Group PLC

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab Group

Thales Group

