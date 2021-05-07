U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Expected to Reach $5,811 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research | Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group, Ltd., Danone S.A., D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and Point of Sale (POS): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the U.S. baby infant formula market size is expected to reach $5,811 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market is majorly driven by rise in female working population. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, the working women population has increased from 57.1% in 2018 to 57.5% in 2020. Most of the working mothers resume their jobs shortly after their delivery. Hence, breastfeeding is not always possible for working mothers, due to lack of time and inconvenience.

The players operating in the U.S. baby infant formula market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the U.S. baby infant formula market opportunity, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group, Ltd., Danone S.A., D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc., Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Holle Baby Food AG, Kabrita USA, Nature’s One, LLC., Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Baby infant formula serves as an ideal alternative for working mothers, which meets the requirements of healthy, nutritious food for their babies with their need for convenience. Thus, increase in female workforce notably contributes toward the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. Breastfeeding is not always possible for mothers working outside homes; thus, baby infant formula acts as a suitable alternative for infants, as its composition is similar to that of breast milk. Baby infant formulas contain nucleotides necessary for the metabolic processes such as energy metabolism and enzymatic reactions.

Key finding of the study In 2019, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula market, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The carbohydrate segment is generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The vitamins segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

The hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The pharmacy/medical store distribution channel acquired prominent market share in 2019, and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6%. Allied Market Research has segmented the subdermal contraceptive implants market report on the basis of By Product Type ,By Ingredient, By Distribution channel By Product Type Infant milk

Follow-on milk

Specialty baby milk

Growing-up milk By Ingredient Carbohydrate

Fat

Protein

Minerals

Vitamins

Others By Distribution channel Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Pharmacy/medical stores

Specialty stores

Hard discounter stores

Others

