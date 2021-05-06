Vehicle Diagnostics Market 2027: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Applications

Vehicle diagnostics system comprises diagnostic solutions that can be used to analyze the state of functions performed by sensors, electrical, and electronic systems to enhance the proper functioning of the vehicle. It is a part of auto services that is utilized in the vehicle service station. In addition it identifies and overcomes problems associated with the performance and operational efficiency of the vehicle. Therefore, it is widely applicable in the automotive industry and its demand is expected to grow at a very large scale over the forecast period.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Yazaki Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Clarion Co., Ltd.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for electric system analyzer tools and stringent regulations in regions governed by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. However, data security concerns restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, benefits for fleet operators & insurance companies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the vehicle diagnostics market.

The vehicle diagnostics market trends are as follows:

Increase in demand for electric system analyzer tool

Increase in demand is due to the recent rise in popularity of electric vehicles, which is expected to continue at a high pace in the coming years. In addition, many key players in the automotive sector invest in innovation and upgrade their vehicles, which are expected to play an essential role toward the growth of the vehicle diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Stringent regulations in regions governed by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA)

Governments of many developing and developed countries have implemented strict rules & regulations on the safety of passengers while traveling. Moreover, manufacturers have been asked to implement new technologies and adopt new advanced systems. Therefore, this is expected to boost the vehicle diagnostics market over the forecast period.

