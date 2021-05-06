Self-Driving Car Market Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Trends and Future Scenario by 2027

Self-driving cars are the vehicles that are capable of sensing the environment around and maneuvering safely with a little or even no human support. These vehicles are installed with various sensors such as artificial intelligence (AI), light detection & ranging (LiDAR), radio detection and ranging (Radar), sound navigation and ranging (Sonar), global positioning system (GPS), and odometry sensing technology to analyses their surroundings. In addition, developments in technology used in self-driving vehicles such as facial expression detection and activities such as braking and accelerations to avoid possible accidents makes them more powerful, effectual, and attractive. Leading self-driving technology innovators have also stepped into the market because of a higher profit margin from self-driving car market.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and the Middle East & Africa

Companies covered

Mercedes Benz, Volvo cars, BMW, Google Inc, Tesla Inc, General motors, Ford motors, Volkswagen group, Apple Inc, and Toyota Motors

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Growth in technology & dynamic mobility application such as connected vehicle, need for safe, productive & efficient driving option and integrity of technology are driving the growth of the market. However, cybersecurity & safety concerns, and non-availability of required infrastructure in developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, autonomous cars as a mobility service and robotic assistance helps in the growth of self-driving car can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The self-driving car market trends are as follows:

Cybersecurity and safety concerns

Autonomous cars could reduce the number of accidents as it uses various sensors such as RADAR, LIDAR, cameras, and others which to avoid collision. Furthermore, self-driving cars are installed with numerous artificial intelligence codes, which have possibilities to be manipulated by the hackers. For example, if 40% of all cars on the road are connected, randomly stalling them during rush hour would mean total traffic freeze. Therefore, concerns regarding cybersecurity & safety of the vehicle will hamper the growth of the self-driving car market.

