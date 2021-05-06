Boom Truck Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2021-2030

Boom trucks are mounted with telescopic boom crane equipment to lift cargo or workers in applications such as logistics, maintenance, and construction. These boom trucks possess a variety of specifications such as lifting capacity, lifting reach, payload, hauling capacity, trim branches away from highway signs, power lines, and roofs. They are majorly used to lift workers for maintenance & inspection of high-rise structures & buildings, pumping concrete, and loading & unloading cargo from warehouses & other trucks. Increase in urbanization in many developing countries is expected to fuel the boom truck market growth over the forecast period.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Load King, Manitex Inc., Manitowoc Cranes, Palfinger AG, Bronto Skylift, CTE Group SPA, Aichi Corporation, Altec Inc., Axion Lift, and Tadano Ltd.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in demand from end-user industries and increase in infrastructure investments globally are the key factors that drive the boom truck market globally. However, high initial cost and maintenance cost are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in the number of trained operators is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the boom truck market.

Rise in demand from end-user industries

The demand for automation and upgraded machinery has significantly grown in the last few decades by many developed industries to improve productivity. Many companies implement automated machinery to enhance their services and to maintain a good level of sustainability in the market. Therefore, this is further expected to boost the boom truck market over the forecast period.

Increase in infrastructure investments globally

Governments globally are getting more concerned about their infrastructure and trying to enhance it to attract international tourism, promote economic recoveries, etc. Increase in investments in many developing countries, such as Brazil, China, and India, created significant market opportunities for the boom truck market. Therefore, this is expected to further boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the boom truck market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the boom truck market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the boom truck market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

